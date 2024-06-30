Quantum-Si Inc (QSI) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $622,000, Net Loss Narrows to $23.1 Million

Company Announces New Product Launches and Financial Guidance

Summary
  • Revenue: $622,000 for Q2 2024, fell short of the estimated $0.68 million.
  • Gross Margin: 57%, with a gross profit of $354,000.
  • Net Loss: $23.1 million for Q2 2024, an improvement from the $25.6 million loss in the same period last year.
  • Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were $26.8 million, slightly down from $27.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $218.1 million as of June 30, 2024, providing a runway into 2026.
On August 7, 2024, Quantum-Si Inc (QSI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Quantum-Si Inc is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics with its suite of technologies powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing and genomics.

Performance Overview

Quantum-Si Inc (QSI, Financial) reported revenue of $622,000 for the second quarter of 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $680,000. The company also recorded a net loss of $23.1 million, an improvement from the $25.6 million net loss in the same period last year. Despite the revenue miss, the company made significant strides in its commercial operations and product development.

1821290294562418688.png

Key Financial Achievements

Quantum-Si Inc (QSI, Financial) completed its first quarter of full commercial launch of the Platinum instrument, which has garnered strong customer interest. The company also announced the launch of its version 3 sequencing kit and plans to release two additional kits by the end of 2024. These advancements are crucial for the company's goal to penetrate the large market opportunity in proteomics.

Financial Statements and Metrics

For the second quarter of 2024, Quantum-Si Inc (QSI, Financial) reported a gross profit of $354,000 and a gross margin of 57%. Total operating expenses were $26.8 million, slightly down from $27.0 million in the same period last year. Adjusted total operating expenses were $24.4 million, compared to $24.0 million in the prior year. The company has been able to reduce core areas of spend while accelerating R&D focus and efficiency.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $622,000 $205,000
Gross Profit $354,000 $78,000
Net Loss $(23.1) million $(25.6) million
Adjusted EBITDA $(22.6) million $(22.9) million

Commentary and Analysis

“I’m pleased with the progress that we made on the commercial ramp up of Platinum during the second quarter. We are seeing strong customer interest in the unique capabilities of Platinum, which was underscored by presentations at major scientific conferences over the last few months,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si.

Quantum-Si Inc (QSI, Financial) continues to focus on delivering a compelling technology roadmap of enhancements to its hardware, software, and chemistries. The company expects to release a version 2 of its library prep kit and a barcoding application-specific library prep kit by the end of 2024. These innovations are expected to extend the company's leadership in protein sequencing.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Quantum-Si Inc (QSI, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities totaling $218.1 million. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 financial guidance, expecting revenue between $3.7 million and $4.2 million and adjusted total operating expenses of less than $103 million.

Conclusion

Quantum-Si Inc (QSI, Financial) has made significant progress in its commercial operations and product development, despite missing revenue estimates for the second quarter of 2024. The company's focus on innovation and efficiency positions it well for future growth in the proteomics market. Investors will be keen to see how the upcoming product launches and continued commercial ramp-up impact the company's financial performance in the coming quarters.

