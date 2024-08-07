CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.17 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $490.1M Exceeds Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Growth Driven by Higher Occupancy and Cost Management

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $490.1 million, up 6% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $461.28 million.
  • Net Income: $19.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $14.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $83.9 million, up from $72.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, driven by increased occupancy and reduced labor costs.
  • Funds From Operations (FFO): $43.8 million, with Normalized FFO per diluted share increasing 27% to $0.42 from $0.33 in the prior year quarter.
  • Occupancy Rate: Increased to 74.3% from 70.3% in the prior year quarter, contributing to revenue growth.
  • Share Repurchases: 1.3 million shares repurchased for $20.1 million, with $177.9 million remaining under the repurchase program.
  • Debt Refinancing: Redeemed $98.8 million of 8.25% senior unsecured notes due 2026, resulting in a charge of $4.1 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, CoreCivic Inc (CXW, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second quarter 2024 financial results. CoreCivic Inc is an owner and operator of private prisons and detention centers in the United States, operating in three segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the CoreCivic Safety segment, which includes correctional and detention facilities owned or managed by the company.

1821290921355014144.png

Performance Overview

CoreCivic Inc reported a net income of $19.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $14.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income for Q2 2024 was $21.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.18 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $490.1 million, up from $463.7 million in Q2 2023, exceeding the estimated revenue of $461.28 million.

Key Financial Achievements

CoreCivic's revenue increased by 6% year-over-year, driven by higher occupancy rates and effective cost management initiatives. Occupancy rose to 74.3% from 70.3% in the prior year quarter. The company also repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock for $20.1 million, contributing to a reduction in shares outstanding and supporting earnings per share growth.

"CoreCivic carried its strong operating momentum into the second quarter of 2024. Revenue increased 6% versus the second quarter of 2023, with federal, state, and local revenues all increasing. Occupancy increased to 74.3% from 70.3% in the prior year quarter, and our cost management initiatives are proving effective," commented Damon T. Hininger, CoreCivic’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $490.1 million $463.7 million
Net Income $19.0 million $14.8 million
Adjusted Net Income $21.8 million $13.6 million
EBITDA $79.8 million $72.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA $83.9 million $72.1 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, CoreCivic reported total assets of $2.90 billion, down from $3.10 billion at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $60.2 million, a decrease from $121.8 million. The company’s total liabilities were $1.46 billion, compared to $1.63 billion at the end of 2023. CoreCivic's debt reduction strategy has been effective, with long-term debt decreasing to $1.01 billion from $1.08 billion.

Operational and Strategic Updates

CoreCivic's revenue from ICE, its largest government partner, increased by 10.5% compared to Q2 2023. The company also announced a new management contract with the state of Montana, which is expected to bring additional residents to its facilities. However, the discontinuation of ICE's use of the South Texas Family Residential Center will impact future revenue.

Analysis and Outlook

CoreCivic's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by higher occupancy and effective cost management, positions the company well for future growth. The company's strategic initiatives, including share repurchases and debt reduction, have strengthened its financial position. However, the termination of the South Texas Facility contract with ICE presents a challenge that the company will need to navigate in the coming quarters.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CoreCivic Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.