Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Q4 Earnings: EPS of -$0.09, Revenue of $161.3 Million, Slightly Surpassing Estimates

Revenue Growth Amidst Challenges in the Semiconductor Market

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $161.3 million, flat year-over-year and up 7.5% quarter-over-quarter, slightly surpassing the estimate of $160.03 million.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 25.7%, down from 27.6% year-over-year but up from 23.7% in the prior quarter.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $2.7 million, compared to a net loss of $11.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Net Loss Per Share: $0.09, compared to $0.39 in the prior quarter and $0.04 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $7.1 million, down from $28.2 million in the prior quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $175.1 million at the end of the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd designs, develops, and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors targeting various applications, including personal computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. The company generates revenue mainly from the sale of power semiconductors, consisting of power discretes and power ICs, with a presence in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and other countries.

1821291102678970368.png

Quarterly Performance Overview

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd reported revenue of $161.3 million, slightly down from $161.5 million in the same quarter last year but up 7.5% from $150.1 million in the prior quarter. The company’s GAAP gross margin was 25.7%, a decrease from 27.6% year-over-year but an improvement from 23.7% in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin stood at 26.4%, down from 28.5% year-over-year but up from 25.2% in the prior quarter.

GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $1.5 million, compared to an operating income of $2.6 million in the same quarter last year and an operating loss of $10.5 million in the prior quarter. The GAAP net loss was $2.7 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.04 per share, in the same quarter last year and a net loss of $11.2 million, or $0.39 per share, in the prior quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a net income of $5.7 million, or $0.19 per share, in the same quarter last year and a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior quarter.

Annual Performance Overview

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd reported revenue of $657.3 million, down from $691.3 million in the previous fiscal year. The GAAP gross margin was 26.2%, compared to 28.9% in the prior year. The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $3.8 million, compared to an operating income of $22.5 million in the previous year. The GAAP net loss for the fiscal year was $11.1 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to a net income of $12.4 million, or $0.42 per share, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $18.5 million, or $0.62 per share, compared to $55.0 million, or $1.86 per share, in the previous fiscal year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023
Revenue $161.3M $150.1M $161.5M
GAAP Gross Margin 25.7% 23.7% 27.6%
GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $(1.5)M $(10.5)M $2.6M
GAAP Net Income (Loss) $(2.7)M $(11.2)M $(1.1)M
GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share $(0.09) $(0.39) $(0.04)
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $2.6M $(1.2)M $5.7M
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share $0.09 $(0.04) $0.19

CEO Commentary

"Our fiscal Q4 results were in-line with our guidance driven by sequential growth in each of our major segments. We saw relative strength coming from gaming, tablets, e-mobility, A.I., and home appliances, while the PC segment is taking longer to recover. Inventory corrections across the majority of our end markets are now largely behind us and seasonality is returning." - Stephen Chang, CEO of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd.

Financial Position and Cash Flow

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd closed the quarter with $175.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company generated $7.1 million in cash flow from operating activities, compared to $28.2 million in the prior quarter. The company’s total assets stood at $1.145 billion, with total liabilities of $253.4 million and total equity of $891.6 million.

Analysis and Outlook

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd's performance in the fiscal fourth quarter and

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.