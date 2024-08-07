Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $488.1 Million, GAAP EPS at $(0.38)

Q2 2024 Financial Results Overview

Summary
  • Revenue: $488.1 million, up by $19.7 million year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $505.47 million.
  • Net Loss: $(12.6) million, compared to a net income of $1.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.38) per share, compared to $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $50.3 million, reflecting strong operational performance despite market challenges.
  • Product Support Revenue: Increased by 10.1% year-over-year, with Parts sales at $78.0 million and Service revenues at $66.2 million.
  • New and Used Equipment Sales: Decreased by 1.2% year-over-year to $251.5 million, reflecting market pressures.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 231,334 shares for $2.0 million, with $10.5 million remaining repurchase authorization.
On August 7, 2024, Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Alta Equipment Group Inc is an integrated equipment dealership platform in the U.S., operating through its Material Handling and Construction Equipment segments.

Company Performance and Challenges

Alta Equipment Group Inc reported total revenues of $488.1 million for Q2 2024, a year-over-year increase of $19.7 million. Despite this revenue growth, the company posted a net loss available to common stockholders of $(12.6) million, translating to a basic and diluted net loss per share of $(0.38). This result fell short of the analyst estimate of -$0.10 per share. However, the company missed the revenue estimate of $505.47 million.

The company's performance was bolstered by a strong showing in its product support business, which saw revenues increase by 10.1% year-over-year to $144.2 million. However, new and used equipment sales decreased by 1.2% to $251.5 million, reflecting a challenging market environment for new equipment sales.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

Alta Equipment Group Inc's adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $50.3 million. The company also reported adjusted basic and diluted net income per share of $0.01. These achievements are significant as they highlight the company's ability to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which is a crucial metric in the business services industry.

CEO Ryan Greenawalt commented on the results, stating,

Our business rebounded well this quarter from the seasonally-challenged first quarter and in the face of a moderating market environment for new equipment sales. Notably, our product support business performed well in this moderating environment as we continued to achieve organic growth on increased field population with revenues increasing to a record of $144.2 million, an increase of $13.2 million from a year ago."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenues $488.1 million $468.4 million 4.2%
New and Used Equipment Sales $251.5 million $254.6 million -1.2%
Parts Sales $78.0 million $71.3 million 9.4%
Service Revenues $66.2 million $59.7 million 10.9%
Rental Revenues $53.7 million $49.6 million 8.3%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Alta Equipment Group Inc reported total assets of $1,591.3 million, up from $1,570.9 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash position decreased to $4.5 million from $31.0 million. Total liabilities increased to $1,466.1 million from $1,421.2 million, reflecting higher long-term debt and line of credit balances.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first half of 2024 was $(21.0) million, compared to $(33.8) million in the same period of 2023. Net cash used in investing activities was $(37.4) million, while net cash provided by financing activities was $32.1 million.

Analysis and Outlook

Alta Equipment Group Inc's Q2 2024 results reflect a mixed performance with strong revenue growth but a net loss that missed analyst expectations. The company's focus on product support and its strategic initiatives in the eMobility segment are positive signs for future growth. However, challenges in the new equipment sales market and increased costs remain areas of concern.

Looking ahead, Alta Equipment Group Inc has updated its full-year 2024 guidance, now expecting to report adjusted EBITDA between $190.0 million and $200.0 million. The company's efforts to optimize costs and streamline operations will be crucial as it navigates the evolving market environment.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alta Equipment Group Inc for further details.

