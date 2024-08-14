ChromaDex Corp (CDXC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Breakeven, Revenue Misses Estimates at $22.7 Million

ChromaDex Corp (CDXC) released its 8-K filing on August 7, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $22.7 million, up 12% year-over-year, fell short of estimates of $23.44 million.
  • Gross Margin: 60.2%, a slight decline of 60 basis points from the prior year quarter.
  • Net Loss: Approximately breakeven, an improvement from a net loss of $2.2 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to $1.6 million from $0.2 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased by $0.7 million to $13.9 million, driven by lower general and administrative expenses.
  • Product Sales: Tru Niagen® sales reached $18.6 million, up 10% from the prior year quarter.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash inflow from operating activities was approximately breakeven for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

ChromaDex Corp is a bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. It is engaged in research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. The company is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. The company has three reportable segments namely Consumer Products, Ingredients segment, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Consumer Products segment.

Performance and Challenges

ChromaDex Corp (CDXC, Financial) reported total net sales of $22.7 million for Q2 2024, which represents a 12% year-over-year increase but falls short of the analyst estimate of $23.44 million. The company achieved a gross margin of 60.2%, a slight decline from the previous year. Operating expenses were reduced by $0.7 million, contributing to an approximately breakeven net loss and a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million.

The company faces challenges such as maintaining its growth trajectory and managing operating expenses. The decline in gross margin and the need for continued investment in sales and marketing could pose risks to future profitability.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, ChromaDex Corp (CDXC, Financial) has made significant strides. The company reported a net loss and loss per share that were approximately breakeven, a $2.2 million and $0.03 per share improvement from the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.6 million from $0.2 million in the prior year quarter.

These achievements are crucial for a company in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, as they indicate operational efficiency and the potential for future profitability.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Net Sales $22.7 million $20.3 million
Gross Margin 60.2% 60.8%
Operating Expenses $13.9 million $14.7 million
Net Loss $15,000 $2.2 million
Adjusted EBITDA $1.6 million $0.2 million

Commentary

"We delivered solid financial results in the second quarter, with $22.7 million in revenue and lower operating expenses resulting in virtually breakeven net loss and operating cash flows, as well as positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million," said ChromaDex Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried. "Moreover, we are thrilled to finally unveil our new product line, Niagen+, for healthcare practitioners and clinics. This launch marks a significant milestone for ChromaDex, as we believe we are the first company to offer NR in both oral and intravenous forms, reinforcing our position as the global authority in the NAD+ market."

Analysis

ChromaDex Corp (CDXC, Financial) has shown resilience and operational efficiency in Q2 2024. The company's ability to reduce operating expenses and improve Adjusted EBITDA is commendable. However, the slight decline in gross margin and the shortfall in revenue compared to analyst estimates indicate areas for improvement. The launch of new products like Niagen+ could provide additional revenue streams and strengthen the company's market position.

For value investors, ChromaDex Corp (CDXC, Financial) presents a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges. The company's focus on innovation and operational efficiency is promising, but the financial metrics suggest cautious optimism.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ChromaDex Corp for further details.

