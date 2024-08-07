Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.48, Revenue of $359.46 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Quarterly Performance Highlights and Strategic Developments

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Achieved quarterly net income of $108.9 million, representing a 52% increase year-over-year.
  • Revenue: Reported total operating revenues of $359.46 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $337.41 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $234.4 million, a 13% increase year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Produced free cash flow of $105.4 million for the quarter.
  • Dividend: Declared a dividend of $0.75 per share for the quarter, or $3.00 per share on an annualized basis.
  • Leverage Ratio: Exited the quarter with a leverage ratio of 3.4x and a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.8x.
  • Operational Highlights: Processed natural gas volumes of 1.58 Bcf/d, a 7% increase year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Kinetik, a midstream operator providing gathering and processing services to gas and oil producers, operates exclusively in Texas, serving the Permian Basin and connecting fields with market hubs and other large pipelines.

Financial Performance and Key Metrics

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK, Financial) reported a net income of $108.9 million for Q2 2024, marking a 52% increase year-over-year. The company also achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $234.4 million, a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. These results surpassed analyst estimates, which projected earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 and revenue of $337.41 million.

1821298498994335744.png

Strategic Acquisitions and Operational Developments

During the quarter, Kinetik completed the acquisition of Durango Permian, LLC and divested a 16% non-operated equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express pipeline. These strategic moves are expected to enhance Kinetik's position in the Delaware Basin and provide significant growth opportunities.

"The second quarter was a major step towards our ultimate vision for Kinetik," said Jamie Welch, Kinetik’s President & Chief Executive Officer. "In June, we closed our two largest transactions since the merger in 2022, expanding our system footprint into Northern Eddy and Lea Counties, New Mexico."

Revised 2024 Guidance

Following the strong performance in the first half of 2024 and the successful completion of strategic transactions, Kinetik has revised its 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance upwards to a range of $940 million to $980 million, reflecting a 3% increase at the midpoint. The company also updated its capital expenditures guidance to $260 million to $300 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Net Income: $108.9 million Net Income: $144.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA: $234.4 million Adjusted EBITDA: $468.0 million
Distributable Cash Flow: $162.9 million Distributable Cash Flow: $317.4 million
Free Cash Flow: $105.4 million Free Cash Flow: $213.0 million

Operational and Governance Achievements

Kinetik continues to advance its construction projects, including the Kings Landing I and II processing complexes in Eddy County, New Mexico. The company also executed an amendment with a Lea County producer to increase treating services and minimum volume commitment levels.

"Our base business continues to perform well versus our internal expectations outlined in February," Welch continued. "Processed natural gas volumes in the quarter were 1.58 Bcf/d, representing a 7% increase year-over-year."

Conclusion and Analysis

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance and strategic growth through acquisitions and operational expansions. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and revise its guidance upwards reflects its strong market position and effective management. These achievements are crucial for value investors looking for stable and growing returns in the midstream oil and gas sector.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kinetik Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.