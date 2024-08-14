MidCap Financial Investment Corp (MFIC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.35 Misses Estimate, Revenue at $69.16 Million

Solid Performance and Strategic Mergers Highlight Quarter

Summary
  • Net Investment Income: $0.45 per share for Q2 2024, up from $0.44 per share in Q1 2024.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): $15.38 per share as of June 30, 2024, slightly down from $15.42 as of March 31, 2024.
  • Dividend Declaration: $0.38 per share payable on September 26, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 10, 2024.
  • Net Investment Activity: $90.5 million for Q2 2024, significantly higher than $22.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $2.55 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $2.50 billion as of March 31, 2024.
  • Debt Outstanding: $1.51 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $1.41 billion as of March 31, 2024.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.35 for Q2 2024, below the analyst estimate of $0.41.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, MidCap Financial Investment Corp (MFIC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. MidCap Financial Investment Corp is an externally managed, publicly traded, closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. It predominantly invests in directly originated and privately negotiated first lien senior secured loans to privately held U.S. middle-market companies, and in other types of securities including, first lien unitranche, second lien senior secured, unsecured, subordinated, and mezzanine loans, and equities in both private and public middle market companies.

Performance Overview

MidCap Financial Investment Corp (MFIC, Financial) reported net investment income of $0.45 per share for the quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.41 per share. This marks an increase from the $0.44 per share reported in the previous quarter. The company's net asset value (NAV) was $15.38 per share as of June 30, 2024, slightly down from $15.42 as of March 31, 2024.

1821298481365676032.png

Financial Achievements

MFIC's total assets increased to $2.55 billion from $2.45 billion in the previous quarter. The investment portfolio at fair value also saw an uptick, reaching $2.44 billion from $2.35 billion. The company's debt outstanding rose to $1.51 billion from $1.41 billion, reflecting its strategic growth initiatives.

Metric June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
Total Assets $2.55 billion $2.45 billion
Investment Portfolio (Fair Value) $2.44 billion $2.35 billion
Debt Outstanding $1.51 billion $1.41 billion
Net Asset Value per Share $15.38 $15.42

Income Statement Highlights

MFIC reported total investment income of $69.16 million for the quarter, slightly up from $68.62 million in the same period last year. Net investment income stood at $29.54 million, compared to $28.85 million in the previous year. However, the company experienced net realized and unrealized losses amounting to $6.99 million, which impacted the overall net increase in net assets resulting from operations, which was $22.56 million, down from $25.41 million in the previous year.

Strategic Mergers and Future Outlook

MFIC successfully closed its transformative mergers with two other Apollo-managed funds, increasing its net assets by approximately 43.7% to $1.4 billion. This merger is expected to provide significant investing capacity and enhance portfolio diversification.

"Results for the June quarter reflect solid recurring income and strong fee and prepayment income and relatively stable credit quality. We believe these results underscore the benefits of our strategy of building a well-diversified portfolio of true first lien middle market loans as well as our industry-leading fee structure," said Tanner Powell, CEO of MFIC.

Dividend Declaration

On August 6, 2024, the Board declared a dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on September 26, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 10, 2024. This reflects the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Conclusion

MidCap Financial Investment Corp (MFIC, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and strategically positioning itself for future growth through significant mergers. The company's focus on a diversified portfolio and strong fee structure continues to yield positive results, making it an attractive option for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MidCap Financial Investment Corp for further details.

