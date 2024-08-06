On August 6, 2024, VON STAATS AARON C, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of PTC Inc (PTC, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company at a price of $170 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 13,902 shares of PTC Inc.

PTC Inc operates in the technology sector, providing a suite of solutions that enable process transformation and product innovation. The company specializes in computer-aided design (CAD) and offers products that assist in product lifecycle management, service lifecycle management, and Internet of Things technologies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,172 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys at PTC Inc.

Shares of PTC Inc were trading at $170 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $20.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 68.23, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 25.92 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of PTC Inc is estimated at $150.12 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sell event at PTC Inc provides investors with a snapshot of recent transactions that may influence their view on the stock, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

