On August 5, 2024, Judy Slotkin, a Director at Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX, Financial), purchased 7,015 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 18,726 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc is a business development company focused on providing flexible, fully committed financing solutions to middle-market companies located in the United States. The company aims to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

The shares were acquired at a price of $19.9 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $139,569.5. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 0 insider sells of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc stock. The insider transaction history reflects a positive sentiment among the company's directors and executives.

As of the latest transaction, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc has a market cap of approximately $1.89 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.61, which is lower than the industry median of 12.02, suggesting that the stock is trading at a relatively lower valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $26.17, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

This insider purchase could be seen as a strong vote of confidence in the future prospects of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, considering the insider's increased investment at current price levels.

