On August 5, 2024, Peter Mavoides, President and Chief Executive Officer of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT, Financial), executed a sale of 27,817 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $28.03 per share, totaling approximately $779,998.51. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 473,893 shares of the company.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT, Financial) is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in single-tenant, net-leased properties. These properties are leased to middle-market companies that operate service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Over the past year, Peter Mavoides has sold a total of 245,256 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

As of the latest trading session, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT, Financial) shares were priced at $28.03, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.009 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.42, which is above the industry median of 16.82.

The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are aligned with the company's historical trading ranges. The GF Value of $27.80 suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's stable valuation and market performance.

