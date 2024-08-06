On August 6, 2024, Easwaran Sundaram, a Director at SolarWinds Corp (SWI, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company at a price of $11.06 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 21,825 shares of SolarWinds Corp.

SolarWinds Corp, a software company, provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide. The company's products are designed to help IT professionals manage their networks, systems, and IT security.

Over the past year, Easwaran Sundaram has sold a total of 70,000 shares of SolarWinds Corp and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys at SolarWinds Corp.

The shares of SolarWinds Corp were trading at $11.06 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 99.45, significantly higher than the industry median of 25.92.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of SolarWinds Corp's stock is estimated at $11.38, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

This insider sale and the valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring the stock's performance and insider behaviors at SolarWinds Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.