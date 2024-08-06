On August 6, 2024, Thomas Rich, President - Rentals at Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS, Financial), purchased 26,200 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 224,778 shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc.

Custom Truck One Source Inc operates in the heavy machinery sector, specializing in the manufacture and supply of custom truck and heavy equipment solutions. This includes sales, rentals, and services of new and used equipment.

Over the past year, Thomas Rich has engaged in the purchase of 26,200 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader trend within the company, where there have been 11 insider buys and only 2 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc were priced at $3.84 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $956.654 million.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Custom Truck One Source Inc is estimated at $7.60 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.51, indicating it is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

This insider buying activity could be a significant indicator for investors, reflecting a positive sentiment from high-level executives regarding the company's future prospects.

