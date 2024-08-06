On August 6, 2024, Ronald Mudry, the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT, Financial), executed a sale of 28,693 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 513,761 shares of Uniti Group Inc.

Uniti Group Inc is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission-critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As a real estate investment trust (REIT), it is focused on the leasing of fiber and towers to customers in the telecommunications sector.

The shares were sold at a price of $3.94, valuing the transaction at approximately $113,091.62. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, Ronald Mudry has sold a total of 28,693 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction marks the only insider sell in the past year for Uniti Group Inc.

The company's stock currently holds a market cap of approximately $1.03 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Uniti Group Inc is $6.35 per share, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status, urging investors to be cautious.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be a point of interest for current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

