Stem Inc (STEM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline Amid Project Delays, But Margins and Cash Flow Improve

Stem Inc (STEM) reports significant year-over-year improvements in gross margins and operating cash flow despite revenue challenges.

Summary
  • Revenue: $34 million, down 63% year-over-year.
  • Bookings: $25 million for the second quarter.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 28%, significantly up year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 40%, significantly up year-over-year.
  • Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR): Up 20% versus Q2 2023, flat versus Q1 2024.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Negative $12 million, a $154 million improvement over the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Nearly flat year-over-year, down just under $2 million despite a $59 million decrease in revenue.
  • Goodwill Impairment Charge: Approximately $550 million.
  • Storage Assets Deployed: Over 300 megawatt hours this quarter.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Increased by approximately $3 million from storage and solar deployments.
  • Revised Revenue Guidance: $200 million to $270 million for the full year.
  • Revised Gross Margin Guidance: 25% to 30% for the full year.
  • Revised Bookings Guidance: $600 million to $1.1 billion for the full year.
  • Revised CARR Guidance: $100 million to $110 million for the full year.
  • Revised EBITDA Guidance: Negative $20 million to negative $30 million for the full year.
  • Positive Operating Cash Flow: Expected over $15 million for the full year.
Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • GAAP gross margins improved to 28% and non-GAAP gross margins to 40%, a significant year-over-year increase.
  • Contracted annual recurring revenue (CARR) increased by 20% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Operating cash flow improved by $154 million year-over-year, despite being negative $12 million this quarter.
  • Significant progress in software activations and product launches, driving operating leverage and improved cash flow generation.
  • Deployment of over 300 megawatt hours of storage assets in the quarter, contributing to approximately $3 million of annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Negative Points

  • Revenue for the second quarter was $34 million, substantially lower than expected due to project financing delays and extended interconnection approvals.
  • Bookings in the second quarter were only $25 million, impacted by delays in customer project financings.
  • Operating cash flow remained negative at $12 million for the quarter.
  • Backlog declined by approximately $61 million quarter-over-quarter.
  • Revised guidance for full-year revenue to $200 million to $270 million, down from previous expectations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you share more about the bottleneck occurring with USDA financing and provide visibility on when this financing might get unlocked? Also, does the more than $1 billion of projects delayed mean that more than $1 billion of your $1.6 billion backlog is dependent on this financing?
A: Many of the delayed projects are not in the backlog, so the $1 billion is incremental to the $1.6 billion backlog. The USDA financing bottleneck is due to the need for thorough reviews and approvals to ensure projects are viable and compliant. Less than a third of the current backlog is dependent on USDA financing.

Q: How long are the interconnection delays, and how much of the guidance reduction is due to these delays?
A: Interconnection approvals are extending between 18 and 24 months in markets like Texas. The guidance reduction is significantly impacted by a few large projects facing delays due to high-voltage transformer availability and interconnection issues.

Q: Are any of the SSVEC projects using the remaining hardware under the previously disclosed $50 million guarantee?
A: The SSVEC projects are using Sun Growth equipment, not part of the $50 million guarantee. Other DevCo projects, typically around 10 megawatt hours, are expected to use the excess hardware.

Q: What are the unique drivers for demand in the solar business, and are there specific countries in Europe you are focusing on?
A: The installed base and PowerTrack platform are compelling to customers, driving growth in Europe and Japan. Specific countries include Hungary, with broad-based momentum expected in these markets.

Q: For storage opportunities in Europe, are they driven by customers from the solar sector or more broadly?
A: The European team primarily focuses on solar, but there is increasing interest from existing solar customers and new clients in expanding to storage solutions.

