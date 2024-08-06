Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Record third-quarter net sales of $440 million, marking the second highest quarterly net sales in the company's history.

Gross margin maintained at a healthy 33.6%, demonstrating strong operational efficiency.

Foodservice segment saw a 3.7% increase in sales, driven by growth in frozen novelties and bakery products.

Retail segment experienced a 12.4% increase in sales, with significant growth in handhelds and frozen novelties.

Operational investments have led to improved supply chain efficiency, with 85% of sales orders now shipped from the new distribution network.

Negative Points

Frozen beverage segment declined by 2.6%, primarily due to softness in the theater channel.

Theater industry challenges, including a 30% decline in attendance, negatively impacted sales of frozen beverages, soft pretzels, and churros.

Machine sales were down 15.4% as the company lapped a large QSR rollout from the previous year.

Inflationary pressures on raw materials such as cocoa, chocolate, sugar, and sweeteners impacted costs.

One less sales week in the upcoming fiscal fourth quarter is expected to impact results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you size the theater channel's impact on foodservice and frozen beverage segments?

A: On the beverage side, the theater channel makes up about 25% of ICEE beverage sales. The foodservice side is much less but growing. (Daniel Fachner, CEO)

Q: Have you had any success with Subway's cookie or soft pretzel offerings?

A: We have built a strong relationship with Subway and believe we will have opportunities to make some of those products in the future. (Daniel Fachner, CEO)

Q: What are the future drivers for new product launches and distribution?

A: We have a strong pipeline in retail and foodservice, including tests with large organizations and new product launches. The KFC test has shown great potential. (Daniel Fachner, CEO)

Q: How did trends look across other channels outside of theaters?

A: We saw volume increases in most of our big brands and products. Excluding theaters, ICEE volumes were up 3%. (Daniel Fachner, CEO; Ken Plunk, CFO)

Q: What drove the strength in amusement parks, specifically with Dippin' Dots?

A: Our teams ensure strong positioning and marketing in amusement parks. The warm summer also helped boost sales. (Daniel Fachner, CEO)

Q: How is the consumer environment impacting your business?

A: The consumer remains fickle, reacting to media and economic changes. We see a split between cautious low-end consumers and those seeking premium experiences. (Daniel Fachner, CEO)

Q: Is a mid-single-digit organic growth rate reasonable for the future?

A: Yes, we are well-positioned for mid-single-digit growth, especially with the expected recovery in the theater business. (Daniel Fachner, CEO)

Q: Is the theater channel a margin-accretive part of your business?

A: Yes, especially with the growth of Dippin' Dots in theaters, which has high margins. (Daniel Fachner, CEO; Ken Plunk, CFO)

Q: What is your long-term outlook for gross margins?

A: We aim to reach close to mid-30% gross margins in the next two to three years, focusing on core product growth and improving margins in lower-margin businesses. (Ken Plunk, CFO)

Q: What is your pricing power in the current environment?

A: We are cautious with pricing, ensuring we earn price increases through efficiencies and contractual adjustments. (Daniel Fachner, CEO)

