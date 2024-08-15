Peter Heilmann, EVP, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company on August 6, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 38,356 shares of Matson Inc.

Matson Inc is a transportation services company that provides shipping and logistics services. The company operates a fleet of vessels that transport freight primarily between the continental U.S. and locations in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, and other Pacific islands. Matson also offers logistics services through its subsidiary, extending its reach to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions.

Over the past year, Peter Heilmann has sold a total of 19,122 shares of Matson Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Matson Inc were trading at $129.37, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 13.44, which is below both the industry median of 13.76 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Matson Inc is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.47. The GF Value of $88.28 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sell event and the valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their positions in Matson Inc.

