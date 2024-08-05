Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) on August 5, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 33,324 shares of the company.

Meta Platforms Inc, known for its social media and technology innovations, operates globally, providing products that enable people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. The company's offerings include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus, among others, focusing on connecting people with each other and the world around them.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were priced at $451.15. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $1,236.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 25.22, positioning it above the industry median of 21.43 but below the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Meta Platforms Inc is calculated at $378.64, indicating that with a current price of $451.15, the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 36,110 shares of Meta Platforms Inc and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for the company shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 264 insider sells over the same period.

This insider activity occurs within the context of Meta Platforms Inc's stock performance and valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, all of which are integral to assessing the company's market position and stock valuation.

