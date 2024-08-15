Joseph Nachman, Chief Operating Officer of Yelp Inc (YELP, Financial), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company on August 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $33.25 per share, totaling $232,750. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,842 shares in the company.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses. The platform provides reviews for various categories of businesses and allows users to make reservations and schedule appointments through Yelp’s partnerships with businesses.

Over the past year, Joseph Nachman has sold a total of 66,941 shares of Yelp Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year, where Yelp Inc has seen a total of 31 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of Yelp Inc were trading at $33.25 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.25 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 21.40, slightly below the industry median of 21.43 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Yelp Inc is estimated at $45.66 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event aligns with the broader trend observed within Yelp Inc, where insider transactions have predominantly been sales over the past year.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.