On August 7, 2024, Richard Schwartz, CEO of Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 200,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,862,997 shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc.

Rush Street Interactive Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers a range of online casino and sports betting options, primarily in the United States. The company is known for its innovative and user-friendly platforms that cater to a broad demographic of gamers and bettors.

Over the past year, Richard Schwartz has sold a total of 528,806 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc were priced at $9.84, resulting in a market cap of approximately $796.175 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $6.21, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.58.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the perspectives of high-level executives on the valuation and future prospects of Rush Street Interactive Inc.

