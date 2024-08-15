Thomas Westrick, the CEO of Patient Care Solutions at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC, Financial), sold 2,750 shares of the company on August 7, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 17,509 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates in the healthcare sector, providing medical technologies and services. The company's offerings include medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies. These innovative solutions are designed to help healthcare professionals predict, diagnose, inform, and treat disease, so patients can live their best lives.

Over the past year, Thomas Westrick has sold a total of 2,750 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the latest transaction by the insider, shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc were trading at $80.78. This valuation gives the company a market cap of approximately $36.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 23.71, slightly lower than the industry median of 23.8 but higher than the company’s historical median.

