Insider Selling: CEO of Patient Care Solutions at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Sells Shares

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago

Thomas Westrick, the CEO of Patient Care Solutions at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC, Financial), sold 2,750 shares of the company on August 7, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 17,509 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates in the healthcare sector, providing medical technologies and services. The company's offerings include medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies. These innovative solutions are designed to help healthcare professionals predict, diagnose, inform, and treat disease, so patients can live their best lives.

Over the past year, Thomas Westrick has sold a total of 2,750 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the latest transaction by the insider, shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc were trading at $80.78. This valuation gives the company a market cap of approximately $36.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 23.71, slightly lower than the industry median of 23.8 but higher than the company’s historical median.

1821374602312577024.png

For more detailed information on the valuation metrics of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, interested investors may refer to the GF Value for a comprehensive analysis.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.