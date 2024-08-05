On August 5, 2024, Director Eileen Schloss executed a significant transaction by selling 99,925 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial). The shares were sold at a price of $9.89 each, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 54,047 shares of the company.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc operates in the software industry, providing advanced cloud-based SaaS platforms for the automotive, insurance, and collision repair industries. The company's solutions facilitate communications and service transactions between approximately 30,000 businesses and 300 insurance companies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 99,925 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc was trading at $9.89 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.33 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 371.85, significantly above both the industry median of 25.92 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is estimated at $12.21 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current trading price.

