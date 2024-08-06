On August 6, 2024, Silvana Battaglia, Executive Vice President of Cencora Inc (COR, Financial), sold 1,473 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 10,948.08 shares of Cencora Inc.

Cencora Inc, a leading firm in the healthcare sector, specializes in the development and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company's innovative approach has positioned it as a key player in the pharmaceutical industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,220 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 32 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $242.69 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $47.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Cencora Inc stands at 26.18, which is above both the industry median of 16.965 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $207.43, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17. This suggests that Cencora Inc is modestly overvalued at its current price.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics against its historical performance and industry standards.

