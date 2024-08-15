Robert Soderbery, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Flash Business at Western Digital Corp (WDC, Financial), executed a sale of 12,154 shares in the company on August 5, 2024. The transaction was filed as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 128,413 shares of Western Digital Corp.

Western Digital Corp is a global provider of data storage technologies and solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and sells data technology products, including storage devices, data center systems, and cloud storage services for businesses and consumers.

Over the past year, Robert Soderbery has sold a total of 104,468 shares of Western Digital Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Western Digital Corp were priced at $57.09. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $18.37 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $38.93, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.47.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

