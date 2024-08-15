Brent Saunders, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Bausch & Lomb Corp (BLCO, Financial), purchased 32,250 shares of the company on August 5, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and indicates a strong signal of confidence from the insider. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns 627,419 shares of Bausch & Lomb Corp.

Bausch & Lomb Corp is primarily engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products, particularly in eye health.

The shares were bought at a price of $15.66 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $504,819. This purchase aligns with the only insider buy recorded over the past year, with no insider sales reported during the same period.

Currently, the market cap of Bausch & Lomb Corp stands at approximately $5.37 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details. Additionally, the GF Value provides a unique insight into the stock's fair value, considering historical multiples, adjusted for growth and other factors.

This insider buying activity might be of interest to investors looking for signals of confidence from company executives, especially in the context of the company's current stock valuation and market performance.

