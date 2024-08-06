On August 6, 2024, Michelle Miller, the Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting & Tech Officer of NNN REIT Inc (NNN, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 69,756 shares of NNN REIT Inc.

NNN REIT Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, primarily engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant retail properties in the United States.

Over the past year, Michelle Miller has sold a total of 5,250 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the insider transaction history for NNN REIT Inc, which shows no insider buys and four insider sells over the past year.

Shares of NNN REIT Inc were trading at $46.88 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $8.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 20.95, which is above the industry median of 16.82.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. The GF Value of $47.29 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

