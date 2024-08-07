On August 7, 2024, Jeffrey Glajch, the Chief Financial Officer of Orion SA (OEC, Financial), purchased 15,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 101,855 shares of Orion SA.

Orion SA is a company engaged in the production and marketing of a variety of chemical products used in the manufacture of items ranging from paints to personal care products. The company's shares were priced at $18.16 on the day of the transaction, resulting in a market cap of approximately $983.89 million.

The recent purchase by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Orion SA has seen a total of 4 insider buys and only 1 insider sell. Over the past year, Jeffrey Glajch has increased his holdings by 20,000 shares, with no recorded sales.

Regarding valuation metrics, Orion SA's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.42, which is lower than both the industry median of 23.96 and the company's historical median. This suggests a potentially undervalued scenario relative to its earnings.

The stock's current price of $18.16 compares to a GF Value of $23.05, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation of Orion SA based on internal assessments of the company's value and growth prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.