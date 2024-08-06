On August 6, 2024, Fady Malik, Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial), sold 7,300 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 123,704 shares of Cytokinetics Inc.

Cytokinetics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for people suffering from debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $53.71, valuing the transaction at approximately $392,083. The sale on August 6 is part of a larger trend observed over the past year, where Fady Malik has sold a total of 143,423 shares and made no purchases of the stock.

The broader insider transaction history for Cytokinetics Inc shows a pattern of selling activities, with 45 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Cytokinetics Inc were trading at $53.71 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.002 billion. The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued based on the GF Value of $4.25, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 12.64.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sell by Fady Malik could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation concerns.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.