Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR, Financial), a company specializing in radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products, witnessed a significant insider transaction recently. Loic Eloy, President of the Technologies Group at Mirion Technologies Inc, sold 22,139 shares of the company on August 6, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Following this transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of Mirion Technologies Inc. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,139 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The shares were sold at a price of $9.91, valuing the transaction at approximately $219,297.29. This sale occurred at a time when the stock has a market cap of approximately $2.27 billion and is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, according to GuruFocus Value estimation.

The valuation metrics of Mirion Technologies Inc show a GF Value of $7.88, suggesting that the current share price is above the estimated fair value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

Insider transaction trends at Mirion Technologies Inc over the past year show a total of 9 insider sells and no insider buys, indicating a possible trend among insiders in their trading activities.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Mirion Technologies Inc.

