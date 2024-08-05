On August 5, 2024, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT, Financial) at a price of $27.3 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 24,122 shares of the company.

Virtu Financial Inc operates as a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients.

The sale by the insider is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 3 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year. This transaction follows a period where the insider has sold a total of 5,400 shares and purchased none over the past year.

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc were trading at $27.3 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 13.96, which is below the industry median of 17.925.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Virtu Financial Inc is estimated at $23.13 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation perspectives.

