36 minutes ago
Matthew Birenbaum, the Chief Investment Officer of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company on August 5, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 65,967.4792 shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc.

AvalonBay Communities Inc is engaged in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily properties primarily in the United States. With a focus on high barrier-to-entry markets, the company's properties aim to attract a wide range of residents through luxury apartments and premier customer service.

Over the past year, Matthew Birenbaum has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for AvalonBay Communities Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, but there have been 5 insider sells in the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc were trading at $208.9. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $29.57 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.18, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.82.

The GF Value of AvalonBay Communities Inc is calculated at $200.93, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow in relation to the company's current market performance and future outlook.

