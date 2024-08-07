Q3 2024 Siemens Energy AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Michael Hagmann - Siemens Energy AG - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning and a warm welcome to our Q3 conference call. As always, all documents were released at 7:00 AM on our website. And here with me are our President and CEO, Christian Bruch; and our Chief Financial Officer, Maria Ferraro. Christian and Maria will take you through the major developments of the last quarter, and this is expected to take about 30 minutes.



Thereafter, as always, Christian and Maria are available to answer your question. And for the entire call, we have allowed about an hour.



And with that, Christian, over to you.



Christian Bruch - Siemens Energy AG - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board



Yeah. Thank you very much, Michael, and good morning, everybotrdy, also from my side. Thank you very much for joining us for this conference call today. We are on track to meet our guidance and to reach our objectives for the full fiscal year. We saw a healthy order intake, good growth and profitability in line with our expectations, and we are