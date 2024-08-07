Q2 2024 IAC and Angi Inc Joint Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the IAC and Angi second quarter 2024 earnings conference. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the call to Christopher Halpin, Chief Financial Officer and COO of AIC. Please go ahead.



Christopher Halpin - IAC Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, Christopher Halpin here and welcome to the IAC and Angi Inc. second quarter earnings call. Joining me today is Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of Angi Inc., and Jeff Kip, CEO of Angi Inc.



Similar to last quarter supplemental to our quarterly earnings releases. IAC is also published its quarterly shareholder letter, which is currently available on the investor relations section of IAC's website. We will not be reading the shareholder letter on this call. I will shortly turn the call over to Joey to make a few brief introductory remarks, and we'll then open it up to Q&A.



Before we get to that, I'd like to remind you that during this