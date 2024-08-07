Q2 2024 Icahn Enterprises LP Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Icahn Enterprises L.P., second-quarter 2024 earnings call with Andrew Teno President and CEO; Ted Papapostolou Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Flint Chief Accounting Officer.



I would now like to hand the call over to Robert Flint, who will read the opening statements. Please go ahead.



Robert Flint - Icahn Enterprises LP - Chief Accounting Officer



Thank you, operator. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements we make in this presentation, including statements regarding our future performance and plans for our businesses and potential acquisitions forward looking statements may be identified by words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates, will words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to statements about the expected future business and financial performance of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its subsidiaries.



Actual events results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a