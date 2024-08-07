Q2 2024 Sonendo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Louisa Smith - Gilmartin Group LLC - Investor Relations



Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Sonendo are Bjarne Bergheim, President and CEO; and John Bostjancic, CFO.



Earlier today, Sonendo released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made on this call that relate to expectations or predictions of