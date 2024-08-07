Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Enovis Corp (ENOV, Financial) reported a 23% year-over-year growth in the second quarter of 2024, with a 5% growth on a comparable basis.

The company expanded its adjusted EBITDA margins by 190 basis points, reflecting productivity improvements and the impact of the Lima acquisition.

Enovis Corp (ENOV) achieved significant progress in the integration of Lima, with no major unforeseen issues and a detailed multiyear plan in place.

The US Recon business showed resilience with 1% growth, including 2% growth in US extremities and 2% in hips and knees, despite integration-related impacts.

The company reported strong international growth, with a 14% increase in Recon revenue in resilient markets.

Negative Points

The US Recon business experienced slower growth due to integration-related dissynergies, impacting growth by an estimated 3% to 4% in the first half of the year.

US hips have been under pressure, with growth rates below historical trends due to integration impacts and shifting market needs.

The US shoulder business faced temporary headwinds, including direct overlap with Lima and delays in new product launches.

The company experienced a 3% comparable growth in P&R, reflecting a stable market environment but lower than expected growth.

Enovis Corp (ENOV) adjusted its revenue guidance to reflect the divestiture impact, indicating a tighter range but not an increase in overall growth expectations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What were the key factors impacting Q2 results, and how do you see these evolving in the second half of the year?

A: (Matthew Trerotola, CEO & Chairman) We expected Q2 to be the apex of integration-related dissynergies, particularly in the US Recon business. These impacts are expected to taper off in the second half. We also anticipate cross-selling benefits to start contributing positively. Overall, we are confident that the dissynergies will moderate, and we will stay within our guidance range of $20 million to $30 million of negative revenue impact.

Q: How are hiring trends and retention efforts shaping up in light of the Lima acquisition?

A: (Matthew Trerotola, CEO & Chairman) Retention of critical talent has been a top priority, and we are thrilled with the results. We've had great retention within the broader organization, including technology and field teams. Our attrition levels are normal, and we've successfully hired great talent in commercial and enabling tech roles.

Q: Can you provide more details on the dissynergies and how they are expected to phase out?

A: (Phillip Berry, CFO & Senior VP) The dissynergies are expected to decelerate progressively through the second half of the year. We anticipate a more significant step-down in Q3, followed by further moderation in Q4. The cross-selling benefits and new product launches will also contribute positively, particularly in Q4.

Q: What are the underlying trends in the core Recon business, and how confident are you about share gains?

A: (Matthew Trerotola, CEO & Chairman) We continue to see healthy share gains in our knee business, despite some integration pressures. Our shoulder business has been impacted by integration-related dissynergies, but we expect new product launches like the AltiVate Reverse augmented glenoid system to drive strong growth in the second half. Our hip business has faced some pressure, but new products launching around year-end will drive growth in 2025 and beyond.

Q: How do you see the cross-selling opportunities playing out geographically?

A: (Matthew Trerotola, CEO & Chairman) In the short term, there is more cross-selling opportunity in the US, but the long-term potential outside the US is extraordinary. The combined Lima and Mathys teams have created positive energy, and we are already seeing early wins in areas like Lima cones and ProMade custom implants. These synergies will ramp up over time, supporting strong growth globally.

Q: What is the outlook for the P&R segment, and when can we expect it to ramp to mid-single-digit growth?

A: (Phillip Berry, CFO & Senior VP) The P&R segment is currently growing at 3%, in line with our strategic plan. We are working on innovations and portfolio shaping to drive growth to 4% and beyond over time. The segment remains a strong cash generator, supporting our overall growth strategy.

Q: How is ARVIS 2.0 performing, and what are the initial reactions from surgeons?

A: (Matthew Trerotola, CEO & Chairman) ARVIS 2.0 is being used by a couple of dozen surgeons, with positive initial reactions. We are working on educating surgeons to maximize its benefits. We also have partnerships to offer more robotic solutions where needed. ARVIS is expected to be a significant part of our knee growth strategy.

Q: How do you see the economic sensitivity of the P&R business compared to the Recon business?

A: (Matthew Trerotola, CEO & Chairman) Both segments have limited economic sensitivity but are not entirely immune. The P&R segment has a smaller percentage related to elective surgery, which might suggest less sensitivity. However, products like small capital purchases for rehab clinics could be more economically sensitive.

Q: What are the key drivers for the cross-selling benefits, and how significant could they be in offsetting dissynergies?

A: (Phillip Berry, CFO & Senior VP) The depth and strength of our combined portfolio are significant. Cross-selling opportunities will help moderate dissynergies in the short term and support strong growth in the long term. We are leveraging our expanded portfolio and innovation capabilities to drive growth across all regions.

Q: How should we think about the impact of new product launches on pricing and growth in the P&R segment?

A: (Phillip Berry, CFO & Senior VP) We expect pricing to be neutral to slightly positive, supported by innovation. Our focus is on improving product mix and margins through new product launches. This strategy will help us maintain healthy growth and continuous margin expansion in the P&R segment.

