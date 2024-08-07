Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

NeueHealth Inc (NEUE, Financial) secured up to $150 million in a new term loan facility with Hercules Capital, significantly strengthening its capital position.

The company served over 477,000 consumers across the ACA Marketplace, Medicare, and Medicaid in Q2 2024, demonstrating its ability to manage diverse populations.

NeueHealth Inc (NEUE) delivered enterprise adjusted EBITDA of $4 million in the second quarter.

The NeueCare segment achieved segment-adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million, showing positive momentum.

The company has a robust pipeline for 2025 and beyond, with strategic growth opportunities surfacing organically from existing partnerships.

Negative Points

NeueCare operating costs were higher than expected due to a long-lived asset impairment expense.

The NeueSolutions segment reported an operating loss of $397,000 for the second quarter.

The wind down of the ACA insurance business is ongoing, with $135 million in excess cash reserved for expected medical costs and other wind down expenses.

The company had $60.7 million of restricted cash and investments, limiting its immediate liquidity.

Despite strong performance, the company reaffirmed a relatively modest full-year adjusted EBITDA expectation of between $15 million and $25 million.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the new term loan facility with Hercules Capital?

A: (Mike Mikan, CEO) The $150 million term loan facility with Hercules Capital significantly strengthens our capital position. It underscores our ability to deliver high-quality, affordable health care and positions us well for long-term, sustainable growth in 2024 and beyond.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the positive momentum in the NeueCare segment?

A: (Mike Mikan, CEO) Positive momentum in the NeueCare segment is driven by our consumer-centric care model, which prioritizes engaging all consumers and delivering tailored care. Despite severe storms in Texas and Florida, our teams ensured continuous care through coordinated appointments and telehealth visits.

Q: How did the NeueSolutions segment perform in the second quarter?

A: (Jay Matushak, CFO) The NeueSolutions segment generated $152.1 million in revenue, with operating costs in line with expectations. The segment served approximately 113,000 consumers, exceeding our expectations and demonstrating the value we bring to providers in performance-based arrangements.

Q: Can you elaborate on the wind down of the ACA insurance business?

A: (Jay Matushak, CFO) We are making steady progress in winding down the ACA insurance business. At the end of Q2, we had $135 million in excess cash after reserving for expected medical costs and other wind-down expenses. We have retrieved approximately $28.2 million so far this year, some of which has been used for prepayments to CMS.

Q: What are the expectations for NeueHealth's financial performance for the rest of 2024?

A: (Jay Matushak, CFO) We are reaffirming our expectation for full-year adjusted EBITDA of between $15 million and $25 million. We expect consolidated revenue of approximately $950 million, with $320 million from NeueCare and $640 million from NeueSolutions. We anticipate serving between 475,000 and 500,000 consumers across both segments.

Q: How is NeueHealth's value-driven care model different from traditional approaches?

A: (Mike Mikan, CEO) Our value-driven care model focuses on long-standing relationships rather than episodic encounters, which often lead to fragmented care. We build trusted relationships with consumers, providers, and payers, fostering strong partnerships and delivering personalized care across various populations.

Q: What strategic growth opportunities is NeueHealth evaluating?

A: (Mike Mikan, CEO) We are evaluating strategic growth opportunities that surface organically from existing partnerships. We have a robust pipeline for 2025 and beyond, focusing on capital-efficient opportunities to expand payer and provider partnerships and grow our consumer base in current and new geographies.

Q: How did the ACO REACH business perform in the second quarter?

A: (Jay Matushak, CFO) The ACO REACH business performed strongly, consistent with our expectations. We focused on key care management, patient engagement, and health equity initiatives, delivering high-quality care to our Medicare beneficiaries.

Q: What is the outlook for NeueHealth's balance sheet?

A: (Jay Matushak, CFO) As of June 30, 2024, we had $277.8 million in total cash and investments, including $142.2 million in non-regulated cash and short-term investments. The secured loan facility with Hercules Capital further strengthens our balance sheet, providing a solid foundation for executing our strategic priorities.

Q: What are the key takeaways from NeueHealth's second-quarter performance?

A: (Mike Mikan, CEO) We delivered strong performance in Q2, advancing our value-driven, consumer-centric care model. We are well-positioned for 2025 and beyond, with a commitment to aligning the interests of consumers, providers, and payers to create a better health care experience. Our focus remains on building strong relationships and proactive consumer engagement.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.