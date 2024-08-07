Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Glo Fiber Expansion

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) reports a 29% revenue increase and significant growth in Glo Fiber services for Q2 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $85.8 million, a 29% increase year-over-year.
  • Glo Fiber Revenue Growth: $5.4 million, a 67% increase.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $23.3 million, a 20% increase.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Declined from 29% to 27%.
  • Liquidity Position: $412 million, including $44 million in cash.
  • Outstanding Debt: $297 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Net Leverage Ratio: 2.7 times based on annualized Q2 2024 adjusted EBITDA.
  • Glo Fiber Passings: Approximately 298,000, a 63% growth rate year-over-year.
  • Glo Fiber Customers: Over 53,000, a 62% growth rate year-over-year.
  • Broadband Data RGUs Growth: 56% increase in Glo Fiber expansion markets.
  • Broadband Data ARPU Growth: 9% increase in Glo Fiber expansion markets.
  • Broadband Data Churn: 1.18% for Q2 2024.
  • Broadband Data Penetration Rate: 17.9% overall at the end of Q2 2024.
  • Broadband Data ARPU: Increased by 2.4% year-over-year to more than $84 in incumbent broadband markets.
  • Broadband Data Churn in Incumbent Markets: Improved to 1.69% for Q2 2024.
  • Capital Investments: $151 million through the end of Q2 2024.
Release Date: August 07, 2024

Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

  • Revenue grew 29% to $85.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Glo Fiber broadband data ARPU is about 10% higher than original assumptions.
  • Monthly churn rate continues to be in the low 1% range, indicating strong customer retention.
  • Net promoter score for Glo Fiber broadband service was 69, significantly higher than competitors.
  • Completed the acquisition of Ohio-based Horizon Telecom, with significant progress in integration and synergy targets.

Negative Points

  • Commercial revenue declined due to the expected decline in T-Mobile revenue.
  • RLEC revenue decline driven by DSL migrations and a decline in government support revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin declined from 29% to 27% due to lower margin in the former Horizon business.
  • Incumbent broadband market revenue decline due to lower data subscribers in competitive areas.
  • Broadband data churn increased slightly to 1.18%, driven by customers moving out of markets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Have you seen any changes or indication that Verizon is expanding its fiber upgrades in your markets?
A: (Edward McKay, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President) We have not seen any material activity from Verizon in our markets. There have been a few isolated neighborhoods with fiber-to-the-home builds, but no significant announcements or construction projects.

Q: Can you quantify the pace of revenue lost due to T-Mobile's decommissioning this year?
A: (James Volk, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance) Most of the disconnects occurred in 2023, with a few lingering into the first half of 2024. We expect about $7 million less in T-Mobile revenue in 2024 compared to 2023, with approximately $3.5 million of that realized so far.

Q: When does your 2026 debt stack go current in 2025, and what are your refinancing plans?
A: (James Volk, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance) $150 million of our term loans mature in June 2026. We plan to address refinancing in the second half of next year, exploring options to minimize our cost of debt.

Q: Do you feel pressured to lower pricing in competitive markets or when entering new markets with Glo Fiber?
A: (Edward McKay, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President) No, we do not feel the need to offer significant discounts. 95% of our Glo Fiber passings do not have a fiber competitor, and we focus on superior product, local customer service, and fair pricing.

Q: Are Glo Fiber customers quickly opting for higher speeds, or do they transition after some time?
A: (Edward McKay, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President) Over half of our customers select 1 gig speed or higher from the start. Last quarter, 43% chose 1 gig and 7% chose 2 gig speeds.

Q: Given rising costs, do you plan to accelerate CapEx this year?
A: (Edward McKay, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President) We do not plan to accelerate CapEx. The biggest challenge is permitting and make-ready work for pole attachments, which keeps our construction pace where it is currently.

Q: Can you provide an update on the integration progress of the Horizon Telecom acquisition?
A: (Christopher French, Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer) We are pleased with the integration progress, including back-office system conversions. We expect to complete system integration by the first quarter of 2025 and have made significant progress on synergy targets.

Q: What is the current status of your Glo Fiber expansion and customer growth?
A: (Christopher French, Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer) We ended the second quarter with approximately 298,000 Glo Fiber passings and over 53,000 customers, representing a 62% year-over-year growth rate. We have strong sales momentum entering the third quarter.

Q: How has the T-Mobile network rationalization impacted your commercial revenue?
A: (James Volk, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance) Commercial revenue declined due to the expected reduction in T-Mobile revenue. We expect about $7 million less in T-Mobile revenue in 2024 compared to 2023, with commercial fiber revenue returning to mid- to high single-digit growth rates starting in 2025.

Q: What are your expectations for broadband data penetration rates in new Glo Fiber markets?
A: (Edward McKay, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President) We typically see data penetration rates of approximately 17% in the first year after launching a Glo Fiber market, exceeding 25% after three years. We expect average terminal penetration rates of about 37% five to six years after launch.

