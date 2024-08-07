Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong International Growth and Robust EPS Performance

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) reports a 10% growth in adjusted EPS and significant international business expansion in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.942 billion, an increase of 3.9% on a reported basis and 5.6% excluding the impact of foreign currency.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.01, representing a growth of 10%.
  • Net Sales Growth: 5% to 6% constant currency revenue growth guidance for the full year 2024.
  • Gross Margin: 71.6%, about 40 basis points lower than the prior year.
  • Operating Margin: 28.5%, up 100 basis points from the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $251 million generated in the quarter.
  • US Business Growth: 3.5% in Q2.
  • International Business Growth: 8.5% in Q2.
  • Global Knees Growth: 5.5% in Q2.
  • Global Hips Growth: 2.8% in Q2.
  • S.E.T. Category Growth: 7.3% in Q2.
  • Other Category Growth: 11.3% in Q2.
  • Adjusted Tax Rate: 18.2%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $369 million in Q2.
  • Share Repurchase: $95 million in Q2.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH, Financial) reported a 5.6% growth on a constant currency basis for Q2 2024, marking the 10th consecutive quarter of mid-single digit or above growth.
  • The company achieved $2.01 in adjusted earnings per share, representing a 10% growth year-over-year.
  • Strong performance in the S.E.T. category, with high-single digit growth in key areas like CMFT, upper extremities, and sports.
  • International business outperformed expectations, with significant growth in key markets across both recon and S.E.T. categories.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) has made significant strides in its hips portfolio, addressing previous market share losses with new product introductions and approvals.

Negative Points

  • The US knee business experienced softness in Q2 2024, attributed to high volume surgeons being out of the territory, supply constraints, and tough year-over-year comparisons.
  • Gross margin was slightly lower than expected, driven by higher manufacturing costs and an unfavorable mix with stronger international sales.
  • Despite positive pricing trends in the first half of the year, the company expects pricing to be flat to slightly down for the full year due to non-recurring benefits in EMEA.
  • The company faces ongoing challenges with inflationary pressures on raw materials and third-party manufacturing costs, impacting gross margins.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) had to pull its TPT application as it did not make economic sense, indicating potential setbacks in monetizing certain technologies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you help us think through the impact of the conversion to cementless and cementless robotic in the US knee business? How is that tracking?
A: Cementless continues to track very nicely with a high adoption rate. We are converting accounts and hope to have cementless not just in the US, but outside of the US very soon. The US knee business saw some temporary issues with high volume surgeons being out, supply constraints, and tough comps, but these have been resolved.

Q: Can you provide an update on the restructuring program and the level of reinvestment from the savings?
A: The restructuring program is slightly ahead of schedule, with $200 million of run rate savings expected by the end of 2025. This has contributed to operating margin expansion, and we are on track with reinvestment plans in R&D and commercial areas.

Q: What is the expected timeline and impact of the new ROSA robots launching over the next few quarters?
A: We plan to launch several new ROSA robots over the next four to eight quarters, including a posterior application for OUS markets, full launch of ROSA Shoulder, and new versions of ROSA for knees. These launches are expected to drive continued double-digit growth in enabling technologies.

Q: How do you view the potential for market share gains in the hip business with new product introductions?
A: We have already started regaining market share with the launch of the surgical impactor HAMMR and expect further gains with the upcoming launch of the triple taper stem and comprehensive navigation systems. The combination of these products positions us well to regain market share in both the US and OUS markets.

Q: Can you elaborate on the OrthoGrid acquisition and its impact on your large joint strategy?
A: The OrthoGrid acquisition provides Zimmer Biomet with AI surgical guidance, adding to our comprehensive suite of navigation solutions. This acquisition enhances our ability to offer faster, better solutions and supports our goal of regaining market share in hips.

Q: What are the drivers behind the strong international performance in hips and knees?
A: Strong international performance is driven by market dynamics, particularly in Europe, and the adoption of ROSA robotics. We continue to see fast adoption of ROSA in key markets outside the US, along with accelerated growth of the Persona family of implants.

Q: How do you view the pricing environment and its impact on gross margins?
A: We saw positive pricing in the first half of the year, driven by gains in EMEA and APAC. For the full year, we expect pricing to be flat to down 50 basis points. Gross margins are expected to step down sequentially in the second half due to inflationary pressures, but we still anticipate meaningful operating margin expansion for the full year.

Q: Can you provide more details on the growth within the S.E.T. category?
A: The S.E.T. category saw growth across all six businesses, with key focus areas like CMFT, sports, and shoulder growing either upper-single digit or double digit. Foot and ankle, trauma, and restorative therapies also showed growth, contributing to the overall strong performance.

Q: How are you approaching geographic diversification and resource allocation outside the US?
A: We have refocused our strategy on 15 key countries that account for 93-95% of the market potential. We are reallocating OpEx and CapEx to these geographies and modifying our commercial infrastructure to better focus on these key markets.

Q: What is the status of the Persona IQ launch and its impact on the market?
A: Persona IQ adoption is accelerating, with a full launch of the short stem extension expected by the end of 2024. We have crossed 3 billion data points and are leveraging this data for risk-sharing agreements with payers. The TPT application was pulled as it did not make economic sense, but we continue to see strong potential for Persona IQ.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.