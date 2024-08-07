Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Health Amid Market Volatility

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) reports robust economic returns and a dividend increase despite challenging market conditions.

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: $33.9 million or $0.41 per share.
  • GAAP Book Value: $21.27 per share.
  • Economic Return on GAAP Book Value: 1.4% for the quarter, 8.4% year-to-date 2024.
  • Earnings Available for Distribution: $30.3 million or $0.37 per share.
  • Economic Net Interest Income: $73 million.
  • Yield on Average Interest-Earning Assets: 5.9%.
  • Average Cost of Funds: 4.2%.
  • Net Interest Spread: 1.7%.
  • Total Leverage: 3.8:1.
  • Recourse Leverage: 1:1.
  • Total Cash and Unencumbered Assets: $649 million.
  • Economic Net Interest Income Return on Equity: 11.1%.
  • GAAP Return on Average Equity: 8.6%.
  • Yearly Return on Average Equity: 7.1%.
  • Expenses (Excluding Servicing Fees and Transaction Expenses): $13.3 million, down 11% from the first quarter.
  • Dividend Increase: Raised from $0.33 to $0.35, a 6% increase.
  • Unsecured Senior Notes Issuance: $65 million of 9% notes, maturing in five years.
  • Investment Grade Rating: BBB from Egan-Jones.
  • Agency CMO Floaters Purchase: $377 million.
  • Guaranteed Senior SLST Securities Purchase: $65 million.
  • Non-Agency Subordinate Bonds Purchase: $16 million with an average coupon of 10.7%.
  • Reperforming Loans Securitization: $352 million in senior securities sold, $116 million in subordinate notes and interest-only securities retained.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Successfully completed the first unsecured debt offering and received an inaugural investment grade rating.
  • Raised the dividend for the first time since March 2021, indicating strong financial health.
  • Economic return on GAAP book value was 1.4% for the quarter and 8.4% year-to-date.
  • Credit portfolio continued to perform well, with delinquencies and default rates within or better than original expectations.
  • Maintained low recourse leverage and managed liquidity effectively, with $649 million in total cash and unencumbered assets.

Negative Points

  • Market volatility was substantial, with significant fluctuations in the 10-year treasury yield.
  • Economic data indicated signs of a weakening economy, with a rising unemployment rate.
  • Interest rate volatility remains a concern, impacting financial planning and forecasting.
  • Book value was relatively flat for the period despite higher interest rates and yield volatility.
  • The timing of future securitizations is uncertain, impacted by multiple factors including credit performance and market volatility.

Q & A Highlights

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Can you give us an update on how our book value is trending so far in the third quarter given the significant moves in rates?
A: (Daniel Thakkar, Co-Chief Investment Officer) Based on recent deal pricing and trading, our book value is up around 2%, primarily due to a rally in rates. However, market conditions are still volatile, and this estimate could change.

Q: You issued an unsecured note during the quarter. Can you talk about how big a part of the capital stack that can be and your appetite for continuing to access additional forms of capital for growth?
A: (Phil Kardis, President, CEO, Director) We believe growing our asset base will lead to dividend growth. We plan to keep the size of unsecured debt modest relative to our overall size, considering future refinancing or calling of the debt.

Q: What's the best way to think about your rate hedge or rate exposure as the Fed cuts rates?
A: (Subramaniam Viswanathan, CFO) We have $2 billion of floating rate liabilities hedged with $1.5 billion of swaps at a 3.56% pay-fixed rate. Rate cuts below this level will benefit us. Additionally, $525 million of preferreds are floating, and another $200 million will float in late 2025.

Q: How should we think about the potential benefits to your book value if rates drop and spreads tighten over time?
A: (Daniel Thakkar, Co-Chief Investment Officer) Depending on the magnitude of rate and spread moves, we expect a positive impact on our book value.

Q: Can you touch on callable securitizations and how you see that playing out, especially with the recent rate changes?
A: (Phil Kardis, President, CEO, Director) We are monitoring the timing of re-securitizations, especially with potential Fed rate cuts. We believe this will improve the economics of calling and re-securitizing deals.

Q: Can you quantify the potential capital you could free up from callable securitizations and the incremental return on that capital?
A: (Phil Kardis, President, CEO, Director) While it's difficult to be specific due to many moving factors, we aim to execute these actions when they provide a material benefit to the company.

Q: What is driving the strong performance in loan portfolio delinquencies, which are at the lowest level since 2019?
A: (Phil Kardis, President, CEO, Director) The trend is a reversion to pre-pandemic levels as we have worked through the pandemic-related issues.

Q: Are you expecting to see a pickup in prepayment activity due to recent interest rate moves?
A: (Daniel Thakkar, Co-Chief Investment Officer) If mortgage rates meaningfully decrease, we could see our RPL prepayments move to low to mid-double digits.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.