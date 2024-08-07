Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Angi Inc (ANGI, Financial) has shown significant improvements in customer experience and job matching, leading to higher job completion rates and customer satisfaction.

The company has optimized its sales force, resulting in better retention rates and a more efficient marketing strategy.

Angi Inc (ANGI) has seen a stabilization in its SEO performance, with early indicators suggesting potential for future growth.

The focus on higher quality professionals has reduced acquisition costs and improved retention and bad debt metrics.

The company has successfully implemented new technologies to enhance matching and monetization, contributing to overall efficiency and profitability.

Negative Points

Revenue declines are expected to continue in the near term, with a projected 15% drop in Q3.

The company is still in the early stages of its turnaround, with significant work needed to fully optimize the customer experience and product offerings.

SEO performance, while stabilizing, has been on a downward path and requires substantial effort to reclaim lost ground.

There are ongoing challenges in improving third-party lead quality, which has been a concern for customer experience.

Despite profitability improvements, some expenses have shifted from Q2 to Q3, potentially impacting short-term financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Angi Inc (ANGI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: What are you seeing right now in terms of macro trends that are allowing you to accelerate while others are kind of fading here?

A: (Joseph Levin, CEO) Traffic and monetization are key. Traffic has been strong due to investments in content and distribution. Monetization has improved with higher programmatic ad rates and premium sales. Licensing deals, including AI partnerships, have also contributed positively.

Q: What inning would you say we're in regarding improving the customer experience and profits at Angi?

A: (Jeff Kip, CEO of Angi) We're in the bottom of the fourth inning. Focus remains on getting more jobs done well, improving SEO, SEM, and third-party quality. Significant improvements in pro retention and sales force optimization are also underway.

Q: Could you talk about what drove the profit upside in the quarter and the outlook for Angi?

A: (Christopher Halpin, CFO) Profitability improved due to greater efficiency, better matching, and higher quality professionals. Marketing efficiency and reduced bad debt also contributed. Revenue declines are expected to stabilize, with profitability continuing to improve.

Q: Can you expand on the statement about putting your cash to work in a smart, patient manner and shrinking the discount in IAC's equity?

A: (Joseph Levin, CEO) Execution, smart capital allocation, and crystallizing value are key. We're looking for new M&A opportunities and considering asset sales or spins to shrink the discount. MGM and Turo stakes are performing well, and we aim to accrete more ownership.

Q: Are you seeing any signals of macro softness across any of IAC's business segments?

A: (Joseph Levin, CEO) Generally, no. Prime Day was strong, and advertising spend looks healthy. Some softness in care services and a mix shift towards cheaper cars in Turo, but overall demand remains robust.

Q: Could you discuss the key drivers of expected accelerating DDM digital revenue growth in 3Q?

A: (Christopher Halpin, CFO) Traffic growth, strong monetization, and recovery in key advertising categories are driving growth. Programmatic ad rates have significantly improved, and premium sales are strong. Licensing deals also contribute positively.

Q: Why not an IPO for Turo now, given strong travel demand?

A: (Joseph Levin, CEO) Turo management is focused on getting public but is waiting for a favorable market environment. There are no specific business milestones needed; it's more about market conditions.

Q: How is the pipeline for data licensing deals, and how big is the opportunity?

A: (Joseph Levin, CEO) The pipeline is active, and we expect more deals. The market is recognizing the value of content, and we see significant opportunities for revenue growth through licensing.

Q: Can you talk about Google's latest plan to not deprecate third-party cookies and how that impacts your outlook for Dotdash Meredith?

A: (Joseph Levin, CEO) The end state remains the same: a shrinking cookie audience. DDM offers advertisers access to non-cookie audiences with high intent and performance, which is beneficial in the long term.

Q: What are the key areas of focus for improving the consumer experience at Angi?

A: (Jeff Kip, CEO of Angi) Improving matching quality, enhancing Q&A processes, and driving better pro matches are key focus areas. SEO improvements and better content management are also priorities.

