Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Suncor Energy Inc (SU, Financial) achieved record production levels in the second quarter, with 716,000 barrels per day in oil sands production and 771,000 barrels per day overall.

The company reported significant improvements in safety performance, particularly during high turnaround activities.

Refining throughput reached 443,000 barrels per day, marking the best first half in company history.

Suncor Energy Inc (SU) completed major turnaround activities on budget and 10% shorter in duration, adding nearly $20 million in free funds flow.

The company is focused on cost management, achieving a $270 million reduction in operating, selling, and general expenses compared to the first half of the previous year.

Negative Points

Despite strong performance, Suncor Energy Inc (SU) faces ongoing challenges with market volatility, particularly in crude oil prices and refining margins.

The company has not yet fully realized the potential of its asset base, indicating room for further improvement.

There is a risk associated with the execution of extended intervals between turnarounds, which could impact reliability if not managed properly.

Suncor Energy Inc (SU) is still working on achieving its net debt target of $8 billion, with market conditions playing a significant role in the timeline.

The company faces inflationary pressures, which could impact future cost management efforts despite current successes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you point towards some specific examples as to what you're doing differently now that are working?

A: Absolutely. Improving our turnaround competitiveness is a major opportunity for us. We have benchmarked our performance and identified areas to shorten the duration of our events and reduce costs. For example, we have adopted a risk-based inspection approach, allowing us to do less work without adding risk. Additionally, we have used drones for inspections, reducing the need for scaffolding and improving safety and cost efficiency. (Shelley Powell, Suncor Energy Inc)

Q: Are there any further synergies you see on a go-forward basis with Syncrude?

A: Yes, we see synergies across our asset base, especially with Suncor now in the operating position at Syncrude. The bidirectional pipeline has helped, and we are optimizing operations between Fort Hills and Aurora. Our interconnectedness allows us to maximize upgrader utilization, which is like running refineries connected to multiple feedstock sources. (Richard Kruger, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Peter Zebedee, Suncor Energy Inc)

Q: Can you provide an update on the marketing initiatives and inventory management in the downstream segment?

A: We achieved a 99% market capture in the quarter, demonstrating the strength of our downstream assets and logistics capabilities. We are actively marketing into end markets and capturing arbitrage opportunities. Our logistics network, including TMX, allows us to export record amounts of distillate. We carefully manage inventories, which contributed to our strong market capture. (Kristopher Smith, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: How are you tracking towards your $8 billion net debt target, and is there potential to pull that forward?

A: We are focused on beating the middle of next year target. Our operational performance is exceeding expectations, and we are looking at all levers to accelerate reaching the net debt target. Market factors play a role, but we are confident in our ability to pull the target forward. (Richard Kruger, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: Should we expect you to be towards the lower end or beat your guidance on cash costs?

A: We are tracking at or better than our cost guidance. Higher reliability and volumes drive down unit costs. We are focused on maintaining cost discipline and improving mining performance. The tangible steps we are taking, such as converting trucks to autonomous and bringing in new haul trucks, are yielding significant cost savings. (Richard Kruger, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Peter Zebedee, Suncor Energy Inc)

Q: What is your outlook on the WCS differential in the near to medium term?

A: TMX provides structural support to the WCS differential. While market factors can cause fluctuations, we expect the differential to be supported in the low to mid-10s. Our integrated business model largely insulates us from differential volatility. (Kristopher Smith, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: Was there any maintenance activity deferred in the quarter, and how much production uplift did you get from faster turnaround completion?

A: We completed all planned maintenance activities. We had about 30,000 barrels a day higher production due to faster turnaround completion and optimizing operations across our asset base. (Richard Kruger, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Peter Zebedee, Suncor Energy Inc)

Q: What are the next potential focus areas for extending intervals between turnarounds?

A: We are looking at extending intervals for specific equipment and entire turnarounds. For example, at Syncrude, we are extending intervals for towers, diluent recovery units, and hydrotreaters. We are guided by benchmarking and focused on improving safety, reliability, and efficiency. (Richard Kruger, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Peter Zebedee, Suncor Energy Inc)

Q: Is there anything in the cost structure that was one-time in nature or a timing factor?

A: There were no one-time items. Our cost management discipline and higher volumes are driving down unit costs. We are focused on maintaining this performance and continuing to improve. (Richard Kruger, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: What is the right way to think about share repurchases once you hit the debt targets?

A: Once we reach the $8 billion net debt target, we will move to 100% shareholder return allocation. This includes 75% share buybacks and 25% debt reduction. (Kristopher Smith, Chief Financial Officer)

