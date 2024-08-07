Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Kennametal Inc (KMT, Financial) achieved the highest free operating cash flow since fiscal 2015.

The company completed a $200 million share repurchase program, returning significant value to shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 100 basis points year-over-year despite market softness and challenges.

Aerospace and defense sales grew by 23% year-over-year, driven by market growth and strategic initiatives.

Kennametal Inc (KMT) successfully managed the aftermath of a tornado at their Rogers, Arkansas plant, resuming operations quickly.

Negative Points

Organic sales declined by 1% during the quarter, with infrastructure sales down 2% and metal coatings sales flat.

Transportation sales decreased by 1% year-over-year due to project timing and lower volume.

Energy sales in the Americas declined by 6% due to lower U.S. land-based rig counts and wind energy project delays in Asia.

Earthworks business faced competitive market pressures, resulting in a 6% decline.

The adjusted effective tax rate increased to 29.3%, driven by unfavorable geographical mix and prior year adjustments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You had a solid quarter in aerospace and defense and further indicated that you expect fiscal 2025 to be up moderately. Can you elaborate on how much of the improvement is driven by market share gains or project wins versus underlying industry growth?

A: Good morning. In fiscal 2024, we had continued strategic wins and market growth. For fiscal 2025, we expect a combination of market growth, strategic wins, and price components to drive improvement. We have expanded beyond engines into components and structures, and secured new customers at the tiered level.

Q: Can you talk about the implied reacceleration in growth throughout the remainder of the year based on a lower Q1 base? What gives you confidence in Q1 marking the bottom?

A: After Q1, we anticipate a normal year with Q1 down, flat to slightly up in Q2, and normal acceleration in the back half. This reflects a typical sales cadence.

Q: Can you provide more color on the portfolio optimization piece and the ability to potentially continue to rightsize the portfolio?

A: We will focus on organic growth and continuous improvement first. Portfolio optimization will involve assessing investments, resource allocation, and returns. If necessary, we will consider inorganic actions, but our primary focus is on organic improvements.

Q: What was the impact of price and raw material costs in this quarter, and what's embedded in the first quarter guidance?

A: In Q4, the big driver was infrastructure, with price and raw material timing effects now behind us. For Q1, we expect similar factors, with additional expenses from trade shows and some compensation timing.

Q: Have you seen any major shifts in stocking or destocking trends recently?

A: We have not seen any major shifts in stocking or destocking. Our delivery performance and lead times have improved, and our channel partners have adjusted inventory accordingly.

Q: Can you comment on the volume expectation for the year by segment? Should we expect this range to hold for both segments?

A: There is no significant difference between segments in terms of volume expectations. General engineering and transportation will be key areas to watch for potential improvements.

Q: What percentage of revenue is generating margins that you consider unacceptable, and why not exit those parts of the business?

A: We are focusing on improving overall performance through organic actions first. If necessary, we will consider inorganic actions, but our primary goal is to enhance performance across the portfolio.

Q: How confident are you in maintaining the 2% price realization for the full year, given signs of price deflation in industrials?

A: We have taken recent pricing actions and will continue to adjust based on value throughout the year. We feel confident in our pricing framework and the ability to achieve the 2% price realization.

Q: Can you provide more details on the cash flow conversion stepping up in 2025?

A: The improvement is primarily driven by inventory efficiency. We have implemented new processes and optimized our global network, leading to sustainable improvements in inventory management.

Q: What are the main drivers impacting EPS at the midpoint of your outlook year over year?

A: The main drivers include higher price realization, favorable timing of price versus raw material costs, restructuring savings, and productivity improvements. We also expect some headwinds from FX, non-cash pension costs, and a higher tax rate.

