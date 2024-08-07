Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Margins

Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) reports a 13% year-over-year revenue increase and significant improvements in gross margins for Q1 2025.

Summary
  • Revenue: $19.9 million, up 13% year-over-year.
  • EV Charging Revenue: Grew over 200% to $3.8 million.
  • Department of Defense LED Retrofit Project Revenue: $1.9 million recognized in Q1 '25.
  • Maintenance Services Revenue: Declined 11% to $3.3 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved 360 basis points to 21.6% from 18% in Q1 '24.
  • Gross Margin on Orion Products: Improved 670 basis points to 33.1% from 26.4% in Q1 '24.
  • Operating Expenses: Declined to $7.7 million from $9.6 million in Q1 '24.
  • Net Loss: Improved to $3.8 million or $0.12 per share from $6.6 million or $0.21 per share in Q1 '24.
  • Cash Used in Operations: $3 million, improved from $7.3 million in Q1 '24.
  • Cash Position: Increased to $5.7 million at the end of the period from $5.2 million at the beginning.
  • Net Working Capital: $17.4 million at the close of Q1 '25, up from $16.8 million at March 31, 2024.
  • Financial Liquidity: $14 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $15.3 million at March 31, 2024.
Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX, Financial) reported a 13% revenue growth in Q1, driven by strength in the EV charging system installation business.
  • The EV charging segment saw a revenue increase of over 200% to $3.8 million, with significant contributions from Eversource Energy's EV Make Ready program.
  • The company secured over $11 million in contracts for Eversource customers, contributing to the fiscal 2025 growth outlook.
  • Orion's LED lighting solutions achieved modest growth in Q1, supported by major account projects and demand from ESCO and distribution partners.
  • Gross profit percentage improved by 360 basis points to 21.6% in Q1 '25, reflecting pricing increases and termination of negative margin contracts.

Negative Points

  • Maintenance services revenue declined by 11% in Q1 '25 due to the loss of three legacy Stay-Lite customers following price increases.
  • The company incurred severance and restructuring costs totaling $393,000 in Q1 '25 related to the right-sizing of the maintenance segment.
  • Net loss for Q1 '25 was $3.8 million, although an improvement from the $6.6 million loss in Q1 '24.
  • Operating expenses, although reduced, still amounted to $7.7 million in Q1 '25.
  • The company anticipates fiscal '25 revenue to be significantly weighted to the second half of the year, making it subject to the timing of larger projects.

Q & A Highlights

Q: In the charging business, you mentioned a pipeline of around $45 million. What sectors does this come from, and what portion is likely to be converted to orders in fiscal 2025?
A: The $45 million pipeline for EV is made up of various sectors, including municipal and private companies. We expect to convert enough of this pipeline to meet our target of $18 million in revenue for fiscal 2025.

Q: Are there any supply constraints or challenges in the EV charging segment?
A: Currently, we do not have any major supply constraints across the business and do not anticipate any as we move forward.

Q: Will the adjusted EBITDA be positive for the full fiscal year 2025?
A: Yes, based on our revenue outlook, we expect to be adjusted EBITDA positive for the full fiscal year 2025.

Q: What kind of responses are you seeing in the seven states with the fluorescent lighting ban?
A: We are engaging in dialogues and marketing to increase awareness. We are seeing growing interest and are actively working with key customers to ensure they are ready for the ban.

Q: How should we think about maintenance services over the next few quarters? Are there opportunities to offset the loss of the three legacy contracts?
A: We expect the maintenance business to contract by $4 million to $5 million this year. However, we have additional opportunities in the pipeline that could potentially come through in the second half of the year.

Q: How much of the EV charging growth can be attributed to Voltrek's existing customers versus new customers?
A: The growth is a combination of legacy customers growing, new customers sourced by the EV team, and a growing base of cross-selling opportunities.

Q: Could you elaborate on the assumptions underlying the 10% to 15% top-line growth guidance for fiscal 2025?
A: The guidance is based on larger projects in various sectors starting in the second half of the year, robust growth in the EV business, and a $4 million to $5 million contraction in the maintenance segment.

Q: Are you observing any hesitance from clients regarding the EV opportunity due to import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles?
A: No, we do not see any impact on the infrastructure side. The need for EV infrastructure is significant and will be a continuing driver over the next five to seven years.

Q: Regarding the price negotiations with legacy maintenance customers, is this issue now resolved?
A: Yes, we have addressed all the issues in the maintenance business and have taken restructuring actions to right-size the business.

Q: Can you provide additional perspective on the EV or Voltrek business at $18 million of revenue this year?
A: We feel good about reaching the $18 million level and believe there could be some upside. The growing pipeline and government funding for EV infrastructure support this outlook.

