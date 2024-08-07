Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG, Financial) reported a significant increase in sell-through, with a 32% quarter-over-quarter growth in US residential inverters and optimizers, and a 55% increase in battery sell-through.

The company has made substantial improvements in customer service, product quality, and ease of installation, which have positively impacted customer satisfaction and market share.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) is seeing strong demand for its new products, including the 330 kilowatt inverter system, trackers, and commercial storage solutions.

The company has successfully ramped up its US manufacturing capabilities, achieving a target run rate of 500 megawatts for single-phase inverters and beginning shipments of domestically produced optimizers.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) expects to be cash flow positive in the first half of 2025, driven by inventory clearing and increased demand for its products.

Negative Points

The company reported a GAAP gross margin of negative 4.1% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 0.2%, indicating ongoing profitability challenges.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) is facing slower recovery and changing inventory holding behavior in European markets, which is expected to extend the inventory clearing process into early 2025.

The company has experienced a significant drag on margins due to lower US battery shipments and higher commercial product sales, which typically have lower margins.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) reported a GAAP net loss of $130.8 million for the second quarter, reflecting ongoing financial difficulties.

The company is anticipating a continued cash burn in the third quarter, with free cash flow expected to be negative in the range of $70 to $90 million.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Normalized revenue might be closer to $550 million. What might the associated margins be with this normalized revenue?

A: We expect the normalized level of $550 million to arrive in the second quarter of 2025, with gross margins around 23%. The growth in gross margins will be moderate in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, with a significant increase expected between Q1 and Q2 2025.

Q: How are you addressing the potential cash burn and outstanding converts in 2025?

A: We expect to burn around $100 million in free cash flow between now and the second quarter of 2025. We have deferred about $300 million of debt to 2029, ensuring we have enough cash to support operations. Additionally, we are accumulating IRA credits, which we expect to recover by the end of the year.

Q: How confident are you in clearing inventory by the first half of next year?

A: We have good visibility into our sell-through data, which shows growth from $440 million in Q1 to over $520 million in Q2. We expect to clear most U.S. inventory by the end of Q3 2024 and European inventory by early 2025.

Q: What steps are you taking to rationalize fixed costs if the destocking cycle continues to get pushed out?

A: We have implemented a reduction in force, moved some support centers to lower-cost areas, and renegotiated pricing. We are also focusing on cost reduction in manufacturing and optimizing our inventory management.

Q: How are you managing the risk of inventory obsolescence with new product launches?

A: We are rationalizing and introducing new products in a way that minimizes write-offs. We can manage inventory by region and timing, ensuring that older products are sold in markets where they are still relevant.

Q: What are the key near-term catalysts for acceleration in European residential demand?

A: The main catalysts include rising electricity prices, decreasing interest rates, and increased electricity usage due to heat pumps and EVs. Additionally, the trend towards more complex rate structures and grid management will drive demand.

Q: How are you addressing the competitive landscape with domestic content products in the U.S.?

A: We are already shipping domestic content products and expect to meet market demand without losing market share. The cost of manufacturing domestically is offset by the benefits of the 10% ITC credit, ensuring it does not harm our gross margins.

Q: How are installer bankruptcies affecting the clearing of the sales channel?

A: Installer bankruptcies have not significantly impacted the market. The remaining installers continue to fulfill demand, and we do not see a major impact on our sales.

Q: What is the impact of single-phase battery sales on gross margins, and how much inventory do you have on hand?

A: Single-phase batteries represented a drag of approximately 500 basis points on our gross margin this quarter. We expect to use these batteries until mid-2025, with a focus on selling other products to optimize inventory levels.

Q: Can you provide more color on the changes in distributor purchasing patterns in Europe?

A: Distributors in Europe are holding less inventory, aiming for about two-thirds or half of their previous levels. This extends the time needed to clear our inventory from their channels, but we expect them to return to previous buying patterns once our inventories are cleared.

