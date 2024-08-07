Q2 2024 Guardant Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Zarak Khurshid - Guardant Health Inc - Vice President- Investor Relations



Thank you. Earlier today, Guardant Health released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Joining me today from Guardant are Helmy Eltoukhy, Co-CEO; AmirAli Talasaz, Co-CEO; and Mike Bell, Chief Financial Officer.



These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. This call will also include discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, which are adjusted to exclude certain specified items.



Additional