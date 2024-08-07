Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Guardant Health Q2 2024 earnings call. My name is Tamia, and I will be your moderator for today's call. (Operator instructions)
I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Zarak Khurshid, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may proceed.
Zarak Khurshid - Guardant Health Inc - Vice President- Investor Relations
Thank you. Earlier today, Guardant Health released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Joining me today from Guardant are Helmy Eltoukhy, Co-CEO; AmirAli Talasaz, Co-CEO; and Mike Bell, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this call, management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. This call will also include discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, which are adjusted to exclude certain specified items.
Additional
Q2 2024 Guardant Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...