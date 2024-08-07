Revenue: $93.3 million, up 17% from Q1 and 34% from Q2 2023.

$93.3 million, up 17% from Q1 and 34% from Q2 2023. ATS Development Revenue: $61.7 million, up 1% from Q1 and 18% from Q2 2023.

$61.7 million, up 1% from Q1 and 18% from Q2 2023. Wafer Services Revenue: $5.8 million, slightly higher than forecast.

$5.8 million, slightly higher than forecast. Tools Revenue: $25.9 million, exceeding the forecast of at least $20 million.

$25.9 million, exceeding the forecast of at least $20 million. Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 18.9%, impacted by 570 basis points due to Tools revenue.

18.9%, impacted by 570 basis points due to Tools revenue. Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: $13.5 million, below forecast.

$13.5 million, below forecast. Non-GAAP Operating Income: $4.1 million.

$4.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA: $8.1 million.

$8.1 million. Non-GAAP Net Income: $0.02 per share.

$0.02 per share. Total Cash: $18.4 million at quarter end.

$18.4 million at quarter end. Free Cash Flow: $9.3 million from operations, $1.1 million CapEx.

$9.3 million from operations, $1.1 million CapEx. Total Debt: $66.3 million at quarter end.

$66.3 million at quarter end. Available Revolver: $74 million.

$74 million. Q3 Revenue Forecast: Mid $90 million range.

Mid $90 million range. Q3 ATS Development Revenue Forecast: $60 million ± 3%.

$60 million ± 3%. Q3 Wafer Services Revenue Forecast: $4 million to $5 million.

$4 million to $5 million. Q3 Tools Revenue Forecast: Approximately $30 million.

Approximately $30 million. Q3 Non-GAAP Gross Margin Forecast: Mid to high teens, impacted by 700 basis points due to Tools revenue.

Mid to high teens, impacted by 700 basis points due to Tools revenue. Q3 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Forecast: Approximately $14 million.

Approximately $14 million. 2024 ATS Development Revenue Growth Forecast: 10% to 20% over 2023.

10% to 20% over 2023. 2024 Wafer Services Revenue Decline Forecast: 60% to 65%.

60% to 65%. 2024 Tools Revenue Forecast: Approximately $80 million.

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT, Financial) reported record revenue of $93 million for Q2 2024, marking a significant increase from previous quarters.

The company achieved non-GAAP positive EPS for the first time, indicating improved profitability.

ATS development revenue reached nearly $62 million, driven by strong demand in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Customer-funded tool installations are adding critical new capabilities to SkyWater's fabs, supporting future growth.

The company announced a successful transition of QuantumPsi from ATS to Wafer Services, highlighting progress in the biomedical sector.

Negative Points

Wafer Services revenue remains weak, with Q2 revenue at just under $6 million, reflecting continued softness in the broader industrial market.

The company expects Wafer Services to remain soft for at least another quarter or two, impacting overall revenue growth.

SkyWater's legacy Wafer Services business is expected to decline by 60% to 65% for the full year 2024.

The company faces ongoing challenges in ramping up new technologies and transitioning customers from ATS to Wafer Services.

Despite strong Q2 results, the company remains cautious about future revenue growth, particularly in the Wafer Services segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What kind of programs are you seeing in ATS, particularly in aerospace and defense?

A: We are seeing strong growth in thermal imaging, specialized ASICs, and Rad-Hard programs. These areas are driving our engagement with the aerospace and defense business. (Thomas Sonderman, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the potential of the Florida advanced packaging facility?

A: The Florida facility will focus on advanced packaging, including fan-out wafer level packaging. This will initially support prototyping and early-stage production, with potential for larger scale operations in the future. (Thomas Sonderman, CEO)

Q: What is the outlook for demand from Wafer Services customers, especially large ones like Infineon?

A: Demand remains weak for the rest of the year, particularly in the industrial segment. We expect a modest recovery in 2025, driven by thermal imaging and biomedical segments. (Thomas Sonderman, CEO)

Q: Can you clarify the CapEx needs for the Florida packaging facility and its relation to the $120 million funding?

A: The $120 million is part of the original funding and will be spent over the next couple of years. A small portion of this is included in the $80 million tool revenue expected for 2024. (Steve Manko, CFO)

Q: What does the new MEBL system mean for SkyWater in the near and long term?

A: The MEBL system enhances our capability for advanced 200mm patterning, enabling sub-50 nanometer geometries. This positions us as a leader in 200mm fabs and opens up new customer opportunities. (Thomas Sonderman, CEO)

Q: How long have you been working with QuantumPsi before their transition to Wafer Services, and what is the expected ramp timeline?

A: Typically, these transitions take about two years of ATS engagement. We expect the ramp to begin in late 2025, with a transition period of 9 to 18 months. (Thomas Sonderman, CEO)

Q: When will the revenue from new ATS customers transitioning to Wafer Services become noticeable?

A: We expect to see growth in Wafer Services next year, with significant contributions from these transitions by late 2025 and into 2026. (Thomas Sonderman, CEO)

Q: What are your expectations for profitability in the near future?

A: We are targeting non-GAAP EPS positive results at revenue levels in the upper 60s to 70 million range. We expect to maintain or improve profitability with this revenue profile. (Steve Manko, CFO)

Q: Can you discuss the pipeline for transitioning more ATS customers to Wafer Services?

A: We have announced multiple transitions this year and expect more in the future. This will help replace legacy volume with new, highly-profitable technologies. (Thomas Sonderman, CEO)

Q: How are you adding to your ATS pipeline?

A: We continue to bring in new customers in advanced compute, biomedical, AI, and IoT spaces. This ongoing addition to our pipeline supports our long-term growth strategy. (Thomas Sonderman, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.