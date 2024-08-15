CRH PLC Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.89 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $9.7 Billion Misses Expectations

CRH PLC (CRH) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, detailing its Q2 2024 financial performance.

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $9.7 billion, fell short of estimates of $10.8 billion, and down 1% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $1.3 billion, up 8% from the prior year, reflecting strong operating performance.
  • EPS: $1.89, a 16% increase from $1.63 in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $2.3 billion, up 12% year-over-year, driven by positive pricing and cost management.
  • Net Income Margin: Improved to 13.6%, up 110 basis points from the prior year.
  • Share Buyback: $0.9 billion year-to-date, with a new $0.3 billion tranche commencing.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, a 5% annualized increase.
Article's Main Image

CRH PLC (CRH, Financial), a global manufacturer of building products, reported its Q2 2024 earnings, revealing mixed results. The company, which operates a vertically integrated business model with a significant presence in North America, faced challenges due to adverse weather conditions and subdued demand in certain markets.

Performance Overview

For Q2 2024, CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) reported total revenues of $9.7 billion, a 1% decline compared to the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $10.08 billion. Net income, however, increased by 8% to $1.3 billion, reflecting strong operating performance and effective cost management.

1821494441983242240.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) achieved a notable 12% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, reaching $2.3 billion. The Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved to 23.4%, up from 20.7% in Q2 2023. This improvement was driven by positive pricing, cost management, and operational efficiencies.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Change
Total Revenues $9.7 billion -1%
Net Income $1.3 billion +8%
Adjusted EBITDA $2.3 billion +12%
EPS $1.89 +16%

Segment Performance

CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) operates through several segments, each showing varied performance:

  • Americas Materials Solutions: Total revenues increased by 6%, driven by pricing improvements and contributions from recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA surged by 28% due to cost management and operational efficiencies.
  • Americas Building Solutions: Total revenues declined by 1%, impacted by challenging weather and subdued new-build residential demand. Adjusted EBITDA remained flat, supported by pricing discipline and acquisitions.
  • Europe Materials Solutions: Total revenues fell by 8%, affected by divestitures and lower activity levels. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3%, although organic Adjusted EBITDA was 2% ahead of Q2 2023.
  • Europe Building Solutions: Total revenues declined by 7%, primarily due to weak new-build residential activity. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3%, despite cost-saving initiatives.

Acquisitions and Divestitures

In Q2 2024, CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) completed eight acquisitions totaling $0.4 billion, including a significant acquisition in Texas. The company also divested certain assets, generating $0.4 billion in cash proceeds. These strategic moves are part of CRH's ongoing efforts to optimize its portfolio and drive growth.

Capital Allocation and Shareholder Returns

CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) declared a new quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, representing a 5% annualized increase. The company also continued its share buyback program, repurchasing approximately four million shares in Q2 2024 for $0.3 billion.

Outlook and Guidance

CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) raised its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting strong financial performance and positive business momentum. The company now expects net income between $3.70 billion and $3.85 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA between $6.82 billion and $7.02 billion.

"We are pleased to report another period of further profit growth and margin expansion for CRH. The execution of our differentiated solutions strategy continues to deliver robust financial performance," said Albert Manifold, Chief Executive.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CRH PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.