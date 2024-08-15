CRH PLC (CRH, Financial), a global manufacturer of building products, reported its Q2 2024 earnings, revealing mixed results. The company, which operates a vertically integrated business model with a significant presence in North America, faced challenges due to adverse weather conditions and subdued demand in certain markets.

Performance Overview

For Q2 2024, CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) reported total revenues of $9.7 billion, a 1% decline compared to the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $10.08 billion. Net income, however, increased by 8% to $1.3 billion, reflecting strong operating performance and effective cost management.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) achieved a notable 12% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, reaching $2.3 billion. The Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved to 23.4%, up from 20.7% in Q2 2023. This improvement was driven by positive pricing, cost management, and operational efficiencies.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Change Total Revenues $9.7 billion -1% Net Income $1.3 billion +8% Adjusted EBITDA $2.3 billion +12% EPS $1.89 +16%

Segment Performance

CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) operates through several segments, each showing varied performance:

Americas Materials Solutions: Total revenues increased by 6%, driven by pricing improvements and contributions from recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA surged by 28% due to cost management and operational efficiencies.

Total revenues increased by 6%, driven by pricing improvements and contributions from recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA surged by 28% due to cost management and operational efficiencies. Americas Building Solutions: Total revenues declined by 1%, impacted by challenging weather and subdued new-build residential demand. Adjusted EBITDA remained flat, supported by pricing discipline and acquisitions.

Total revenues declined by 1%, impacted by challenging weather and subdued new-build residential demand. Adjusted EBITDA remained flat, supported by pricing discipline and acquisitions. Europe Materials Solutions: Total revenues fell by 8%, affected by divestitures and lower activity levels. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3%, although organic Adjusted EBITDA was 2% ahead of Q2 2023.

Total revenues fell by 8%, affected by divestitures and lower activity levels. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3%, although organic Adjusted EBITDA was 2% ahead of Q2 2023. Europe Building Solutions: Total revenues declined by 7%, primarily due to weak new-build residential activity. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3%, despite cost-saving initiatives.

Acquisitions and Divestitures

In Q2 2024, CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) completed eight acquisitions totaling $0.4 billion, including a significant acquisition in Texas. The company also divested certain assets, generating $0.4 billion in cash proceeds. These strategic moves are part of CRH's ongoing efforts to optimize its portfolio and drive growth.

Capital Allocation and Shareholder Returns

CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) declared a new quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, representing a 5% annualized increase. The company also continued its share buyback program, repurchasing approximately four million shares in Q2 2024 for $0.3 billion.

Outlook and Guidance

CRH PLC (CRH, Financial) raised its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting strong financial performance and positive business momentum. The company now expects net income between $3.70 billion and $3.85 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA between $6.82 billion and $7.02 billion.

"We are pleased to report another period of further profit growth and margin expansion for CRH. The execution of our differentiated solutions strategy continues to deliver robust financial performance," said Albert Manifold, Chief Executive.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CRH PLC for further details.