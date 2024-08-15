Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Q1 Earnings: EPS of $0.98, Revenue of $267.1 Million, Both Beating Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Beat Analyst Estimates

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $267.1 million in Q1, surpassing analyst estimates of $260.41 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.98 for Q1, reflecting a solid performance.
  • Cash from Operations: $54.8 million, up 13.9% year-over-year, enabling debt reduction and share repurchases.
  • Net Income: $49.1 million for Q1, compared to $53.3 million in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $53.6 million in Q1, an increase from $46.6 million in the prior year.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced debt by $35 million and repurchased $26 million in shares during Q1.
  • Segment Performance: North American OTC Healthcare revenues decreased 5.6% year-over-year, while International OTC Healthcare revenues increased 5.0%.
On August 8, 2024, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Prestige Consumer Healthcare, a leading over-the-counter healthcare provider, reported revenue of $267.1 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98, outperforming the estimated revenue of $260.41 million and EPS of $0.86.

Company Overview

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH, Financial) is a prominent player in the over-the-counter healthcare market, with a diverse portfolio of leading brands such as Clear Eyes, Dramamine, Monistat, and Summer's Eve. The company primarily operates in North America, which accounts for approximately 85% of its revenue, with additional sales from Australia, New Zealand, and select Asian markets.

Performance and Challenges

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported a revenue of $267.1 million, a 4.4% decrease from the $279.3 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was attributed to supply constraints for Clear Eyes products and reduced demand in the Cough & Cold and Women’s Health categories. However, these challenges were partially offset by strong growth in the International OTC segment.

Net income for the quarter was $49.1 million, down from $53.3 million in the prior year. The diluted EPS was $0.98, compared to $1.06 in the previous year. The lower earnings were anticipated due to planned marketing costs and lower revenues.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Prestige Consumer Healthcare achieved significant financial milestones. The company generated $54.8 million in cash from operations, a 13.9% increase from the previous year. This strong cash flow enabled the company to reduce its debt by $35 million and repurchase $26 million worth of shares, enhancing shareholder value.

“We are pleased that our first quarter results exceeded our sales and earnings expectations. Strong cash generation in Q1 allowed us to both continue reducing debt and repurchase shares during the quarter, positioning us well to drive additional shareholder value as the year progresses,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Total Revenues $267.1 million $279.3 million
Net Income $49.1 million $53.3 million
Diluted EPS $0.98 $1.06
Cash from Operations $54.8 million $48.1 million

Segment Performance

The North American OTC Healthcare segment reported revenues of $232.3 million, a 5.6% decrease from the previous year. This decline was due to supply constraints for Clear Eyes and reduced demand in the Cough & Cold and Women’s Health categories. Conversely, the International OTC Healthcare segment saw a 5.0% increase in revenues, reaching $34.8 million, driven by strong growth in the Hydralyte brand and other international regions.

Outlook and Analysis

Prestige Consumer Healthcare reaffirmed its full-year fiscal 2025 outlook, projecting revenues between $1,125 million and $1,140 million, and adjusted diluted EPS between $4.40 and $4.46. The company expects supply chain challenges to improve gradually, enabling adjusted EPS growth of 5% to 6% for the full year.

“We’re encouraged by a solid start to fiscal ’25 for both revenue and earnings and are reaffirming our fiscal 2025 outlook for sales, adjusted earnings, and cash flow. Consumption remains healthy for our portfolio and reinforces conviction in our full-year revenue outlook,” added Ron Lombardi.

Overall, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of supply chain challenges, achieving strong cash flow and maintaining a positive outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching the company's performance as it navigates through these challenges and continues to drive shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc for further details.

