GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.02, Revenue at $200.6 Million, Misses Estimates

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Summary
  • Revenue: $200.6 million, up 6% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $202.37 million.
  • Net Income: $6.7 million, compared to $58.8 million in the prior year, primarily due to a significant income tax benefit recognized last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.02, compared to $0.14 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $65.4 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 32.6%, up from 28.2% in the prior year.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $9.7 million, compared to $29.9 million in the same period last year.
  • Monthly Active Consumers: Increased by 8% year-over-year, driven by organic growth and expansion of the integrated savings program.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $524.9 million as of June 30, 2024, with total outstanding debt of $656.5 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. GoodRx Holdings Inc is a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform that aims to lower the cost of healthcare in the United States. It operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and provides access to negotiated prices through codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. GoodRx generates revenue from core business from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that manage formularies and prescription transactions including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. It also offers various healthcare products and services, including pharma manufacturer solutions, subscriptions, and telehealth services.

Performance Overview

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX, Financial) reported revenue of $200.6 million for Q2 2024, a 6% increase from $189.7 million in the same period last year. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $202.37 million. The company posted a net income of $6.7 million, a significant decline from $58.8 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to a $46.7 million income tax benefit recognized in the prior year. The net income margin was 3.3%, down from 31.0% in the previous year.

1821502054884077568.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, GoodRx achieved several financial milestones:

  • Adjusted Net Income of $32.4 million, up from $28.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $65.4 million, an increase from $53.5 million, driven by higher prescription transactions revenue and cost savings from restructuring.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $9.7 million, compared to $29.9 million in the same period last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $200.6 million $189.7 million
Net Income $6.7 million $58.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $65.4 million $53.5 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, GoodRx had cash and cash equivalents of $524.9 million and total outstanding debt of $656.5 million. The company amended its First Lien Credit Agreement in July 2024, establishing a new $500.0 million term loan and extending the maturity date on $88.0 million of its $100.0 million revolving credit facility to April 10, 2029.

Challenges and Future Outlook

GoodRx faces challenges in the retail pharmacy space, which is experiencing some volatility. However, the company remains focused on strengthening relationships with retail and PBM partners, scaling offerings around brand medications, and deepening relationships with patients. Interim CEO Scott Wagner stated,

While the retail pharmacy space is experiencing a bit of choppiness, we believe GoodRx's value proposition of providing affordable access to medications has never been more important and we are creating ways to enrich that value proposition both for healthcare ecosystem partners and, most importantly, for our consumers."

Guidance

For Q3 2024, GoodRx anticipates revenue between $193 million and $197 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of about 32%. For the full year 2024, the company expects revenue at the lower end of its previous guidance of $800 million to $810 million, with over $255 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

