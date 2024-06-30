Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.36 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $942.3M Beats Expectations

Q3 Consolidated Comparable Sales Increased 1.5%

Summary
  • Revenue: $942.3 million, up 1.2% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $931.68 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $0.46 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Comparable Sales: Increased by 1.5%, driven by strategic initiatives and stable salon demand trends.
  • Gross Margin: Maintained at 51.0%, consistent with the prior year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Generated $48 million in Q3.
  • Share Repurchases: Executed $10 million in share repurchases during the quarter.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: 8.9%, exceeding the company's guidance.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ending June 30, 2024. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a professional beauty-products retailer operating in the United States and internationally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group segments.

Performance Overview

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH, Financial) reported consolidated net sales of $942.3 million for Q3 2024, a 1.2% increase compared to the prior year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $931.68 million. However, the company reported a GAAP net earnings of $37.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.42 per share.

1821502384854167552.png

Key Financial Achievements

The company achieved a consolidated comparable sales increase of 1.5%, driven by positive trends in both the Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group segments. The adjusted gross margin remained strong at 51%, consistent with the prior year, while the adjusted operating margin of 8.9% exceeded the company's guidance.

“We are pleased to report solid third quarter results, including positive comparable sales in both our Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group segments,” said Denise Paulonis, president and chief executive officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change
Net Sales $942.3 million $931.0 million 1.2%
Gross Profit $480.9 million $474.7 million 1.3%
Operating Earnings $71.8 million $90.1 million -20.4%
Net Earnings $37.7 million $50.8 million -25.8%
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.36 $0.46 -21.7%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $97 million and a $45 million balance outstanding under its asset-based revolving line of credit. The company reported a net debt leverage ratio of 2.2x. Inventory levels increased by 2.6% to $1.02 billion compared to the previous year. The company generated $47.9 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter and executed $10 million in share repurchases.

Segment Performance

The Sally Beauty Supply segment reported net sales of $536.5 million, a slight increase of 0.3% compared to the prior year. The Beauty Systems Group segment saw a 2.5% increase in net sales, reaching $405.8 million. Despite these gains, both segments experienced a decline in operating earnings, with Sally Beauty Supply down 2.0% and Beauty Systems Group down 4.0% year-over-year.

Analysis

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH, Financial) demonstrated resilience with a modest increase in net sales and comparable sales growth. However, the decline in net earnings and operating margins indicates ongoing challenges, including higher labor and compensation-related expenses. The company's strategic initiatives, such as performance marketing and digital enhancements, have shown positive results, but the impact of increased costs and competitive pressures remains a concern.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sally Beauty Holdings Inc for further details.

